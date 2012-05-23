BRIEF-Mantra Venture Group board appoits Roger M. Ponder as CEO
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
May 23 Old Republic International Corp : * Moodys reviews old republics debt ratings for upgrade; confirms p&c and
title subsidiaries * Rpt-moodys reviews old republics debt ratings for upgrade; confirms p&c and
title subsidiaries
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of five assets in Florida and Pennsylvania