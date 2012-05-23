May 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that SS&C Technologies Inc.'s announcement about the modification of its proposed $1.37 billion credit facility does not affect our corporate credit rating or our issue-level ratings on the company's proposed credit facilities. The company announced that it will reallocate $25 million from the term loan B-2 to the term loan A and increase pricing on the $725 million term loan B-1 and the remaining $75 million of the term loan B-2 to LIBOR plus 4.0% from LIBOR plus 3.5%. While we view the increased pricing as a negative, it only has a modest impact on our cash flow expectations. The ratings on SS&C reflect our expectation that, after the completion of the GlobeOp acquisition, the company will have a "fair" business risk profile, resulting from a good position in the hedge fund administration (HFA) industry, high recurring revenue, and an EBITDA margin in the high-30% area. Offsets to these strengths are its narrow market focus, exposure to the cyclical financial services industry, and an "aggressive" financial profile.