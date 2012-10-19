Solar energy boom turns to bust for Indian manufacturers
* Inferior tech, less access to cheap loans hurt Indian firms
Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Rochester, NY. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and
* Inferior tech, less access to cheap loans hurt Indian firms
DUBAI, June 5 Dubai's stock index dropped 0.7 percent in the first 10 minutes of trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.