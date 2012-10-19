Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B (sf)' preliminary issue credit rating to the $75 million principal-at-risk variable-rate notes to be issued by Queen Street VII Re Ltd., sponsored by Munich Reinsurance Co., the ceding insurer. The notes will be exposed to major North Atlantic hurricane risk in selected states (see covered area below) within the U.S. between April 1, 2013, and March 31, 2016 (three full hurricane seasons) and major European windstorms (see covered area below) between Nov. 1, 2012, and March 31, 2016 (four full windstorm seasons), as modeled by AIR Worldwide Corp. (AIR). The preliminary ratings are based on the lower of the rating on the catastrophe risk ('B'), the rating on the assets in the Meag Queen Street VII Fund (rated 'AAAm' by Standard & Poor's), and the risk of nonpayment by the ceding insurer ('AA-'). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. -- Queen Street VII Re Ltd., Oct. 19, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Natural Catastrophe Bonds, May 12, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.