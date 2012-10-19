Overview
-- U.S. software vendor Hyland Software Inc. plans to raise $395 million
to refinance existing debt and pay a $94.6 million dividend to existing
shareholders, replacing a previously announced transaction whereby it was
going to raise $575 million and pay a $268 million dividend.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and revising the
outlook to positive from stable.
-- We are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of
'3' to the first-lien term loan facility and we are withdrawing the ratings on
the $320 million first-lien term facility and the proposed $235 million
second-lien term facility.
-- The positive outlook reflects the need to demonstrate that its
financial policies will be sustained and lead to a in leverage in the next 12
months to about prior levels.
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on Westlake, Ohio-based Hyland Software Inc. and
revised the outlook to positive.
We also assigned a 'B' issue-level rating to the proposed $375 million
first-lien term loan. We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '3',
indicating expectations of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in
the event of a payment default.
We are withdrawing the 'B' issue-level rating and recovery rating of '3' from
the previously proposed $320 million first-lien term loan and the 'CCC+'
issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating from the previously proposed $235
million second-lien term loan. The 'B' issue-level rating and the '3' recovery
rating on the $20 million senior secured revolver are unchanged.
Rationale
The rating reflects our view of Hyland's limited operational scale and
relatively modest competitive position, with respect to much larger
competitors with significantly more resources in the fragmented enterprise
content management (ECM) industry. The company's predictable recurring revenue
stream, stemming from high license renewal rates and favorable business
segment growth, provides rating stability. We view Hyland's business risk as
"weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."
Hyland provides ECM software solutions that enable organizations to manage,
control, and share unstructured (text, images, e-mails, and digital content)
and structured content (information that is organized). The company generally
targets middle-market businesses. Its products are tailored to specific users
and vertical markets, with a particular focus on health care, but also caters
to the financial services, government, and higher-education sectors.
We consider Hyland's business profile to be weak under our criteria. Hyland
has a solid presence with its middle-market base, and modest-sized
acquisitions have helped to strengthen its product offerings and expand into
additional niche markets. However, its revenue and EBITDA base remain modest.
Revenues of $234 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, are up about
25% compared with $186 million a year earlier. The company has benefited from
strong growth in new license and add-on sales, the associated professional
services and maintenance revenues, new product introductions, increased sales
in the health care space, and larger deal sizes.
Competition in the ECM market has increased over the past few years, as
Microsoft introduced Sharepoint and as large vendors such as IBM and Oracle
added ECM capabilities through the acquisition of smaller ECM providers. To
date, these competitors' products have not been scaled or targeted to the
middle-market level, and high switching costs, as well as the company's low
customer concentration, offset competitive threats somewhat.
We believe that the ECM software market has higher medium-term growth
potential than the overall software and information technology (IT) sector,
and that Hyland's organic growth should remain healthy for the next few years,
given the secular trends and still-low penetration within its target customer
base. We believe that industry growth will be at double-digit levels as
customers look to reduce costs, meet regulatory requirements, and automate
document-intensive processes. Moreover, revenues are fairly protected by a
predictable and highly recurring maintenance revenue base, with maintenance
renewal rates in the high-90% area.
EBITDA margins for the 12 months ended June were in the low-30% area, marking
a steady improvement from the mid-20% area in 2009, reflecting a scalable cost
structure and a high incremental margin. Further maintenance growth and price
increases could create further margin expansion. However, these margin levels
are typical of software companies, and we expect further margin improvement to
be constrained somewhat by Hyland's need to expand its sales channels and
increase research and development (R&D) expenditures to improve its existing
products and services to grow and meet customers' continually changing demands.
We characterize the company's financial risk profile as aggressive, reflecting
the debt the company has used to fund dividends. The proposed transaction will
increase leverage to a pro forma level of 5.0x from 3.5x on June 30, 2012.
This followed an early 2012 debt-financed $113 million distribution to
shareholders. The 2011 year-end leverage level was 3.1x.
Hyland's financial flexibility benefits from modest capital expenditures and
working capital requirements, which enable it to generate good free operating
cash flow (FOCF). However, we believe that the company will prioritize its
near-term cash flow toward acquisitions and channel build-out to better
penetrate other niche markets and improve its international footprint rather
than debt repayment. Also, given its private equity ownership structure, the
three dividend recapitalizations in two years, and a recently withdrawn
recapitalization proposal that would have increased leverage to over 7x, we
believe the company needs to demonstrate a more consistent financial policy.
Liquidity
We view the company's liquidity as "adequate." We believe that cash sources
will materially exceed cash uses over the next year, even after factoring in a
$15 million minimum level of acquisitions per year, as the company has minimal
working capital needs, capital expenditures, and near-term debt maturities.
Hyland's cash sources include nearly $22 million of cash on hand on June 30,
2012, solid cash flow, and full availability under its $20 million revolver.
The biggest cash use is about $7 million to $8 million of capital expenditures
a year.
However, costs could increase more significantly if the company becomes more
aggressive in building out its channel, international presence, or SaaS
(Software as a Service) model, which requires more data center and networking
expenses. (SaaS is a software delivery model in which the provider makes
software and related data available over a network.) After the refinancing and
repayment of existing debt occurs, the company will have no meaningful debt
maturities until the revolver expires in 2017. We expect the new debt
agreements to provide only for an incurrence-based financial covenant on the
revolver.
Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Hyland, to be published on
RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.
Outlook
Hyland's outlook is positive, reflecting the need to demonstrate that its
financial policies will continue and lead to a drop in leverage in the next 12
months to about prior levels. The company has demonstrated a more aggressive
policy than in the past and is now paying a second dividend in less than a
year, albeit pared back from earlier proposed levels. We could raise the
rating if Hyland demonstrates modest acquisition activity over the next year
and does not pay any more dividends, enabling leverage to drop back to the
low- to mid-4x levels, which still would be at the high end of the range that
the company has operated at over the past few years. We would revise the
outlook to stable if leverage doesn't fall from current levels because of
acquisitions or dividends, or if pricing pressure related to increased
competition in the marketplace or a weak economy result in margin erosion.
