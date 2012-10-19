Overview -- U.S. software vendor Hyland Software Inc. plans to raise $395 million to refinance existing debt and pay a $94.6 million dividend to existing shareholders, replacing a previously announced transaction whereby it was going to raise $575 million and pay a $268 million dividend. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and revising the outlook to positive from stable. -- We are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3' to the first-lien term loan facility and we are withdrawing the ratings on the $320 million first-lien term facility and the proposed $235 million second-lien term facility. -- The positive outlook reflects the need to demonstrate that its financial policies will be sustained and lead to a in leverage in the next 12 months to about prior levels. Rating Action On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Westlake, Ohio-based Hyland Software Inc. and revised the outlook to positive. We also assigned a 'B' issue-level rating to the proposed $375 million first-lien term loan. We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '3', indicating expectations of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. We are withdrawing the 'B' issue-level rating and recovery rating of '3' from the previously proposed $320 million first-lien term loan and the 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating from the previously proposed $235 million second-lien term loan. The 'B' issue-level rating and the '3' recovery rating on the $20 million senior secured revolver are unchanged. Rationale The rating reflects our view of Hyland's limited operational scale and relatively modest competitive position, with respect to much larger competitors with significantly more resources in the fragmented enterprise content management (ECM) industry. The company's predictable recurring revenue stream, stemming from high license renewal rates and favorable business segment growth, provides rating stability. We view Hyland's business risk as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." Hyland provides ECM software solutions that enable organizations to manage, control, and share unstructured (text, images, e-mails, and digital content) and structured content (information that is organized). The company generally targets middle-market businesses. Its products are tailored to specific users and vertical markets, with a particular focus on health care, but also caters to the financial services, government, and higher-education sectors. We consider Hyland's business profile to be weak under our criteria. Hyland has a solid presence with its middle-market base, and modest-sized acquisitions have helped to strengthen its product offerings and expand into additional niche markets. However, its revenue and EBITDA base remain modest. Revenues of $234 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, are up about 25% compared with $186 million a year earlier. The company has benefited from strong growth in new license and add-on sales, the associated professional services and maintenance revenues, new product introductions, increased sales in the health care space, and larger deal sizes. Competition in the ECM market has increased over the past few years, as Microsoft introduced Sharepoint and as large vendors such as IBM and Oracle added ECM capabilities through the acquisition of smaller ECM providers. To date, these competitors' products have not been scaled or targeted to the middle-market level, and high switching costs, as well as the company's low customer concentration, offset competitive threats somewhat. We believe that the ECM software market has higher medium-term growth potential than the overall software and information technology (IT) sector, and that Hyland's organic growth should remain healthy for the next few years, given the secular trends and still-low penetration within its target customer base. We believe that industry growth will be at double-digit levels as customers look to reduce costs, meet regulatory requirements, and automate document-intensive processes. Moreover, revenues are fairly protected by a predictable and highly recurring maintenance revenue base, with maintenance renewal rates in the high-90% area. EBITDA margins for the 12 months ended June were in the low-30% area, marking a steady improvement from the mid-20% area in 2009, reflecting a scalable cost structure and a high incremental margin. Further maintenance growth and price increases could create further margin expansion. However, these margin levels are typical of software companies, and we expect further margin improvement to be constrained somewhat by Hyland's need to expand its sales channels and increase research and development (R&D) expenditures to improve its existing products and services to grow and meet customers' continually changing demands. We characterize the company's financial risk profile as aggressive, reflecting the debt the company has used to fund dividends. The proposed transaction will increase leverage to a pro forma level of 5.0x from 3.5x on June 30, 2012. This followed an early 2012 debt-financed $113 million distribution to shareholders. The 2011 year-end leverage level was 3.1x. Hyland's financial flexibility benefits from modest capital expenditures and working capital requirements, which enable it to generate good free operating cash flow (FOCF). However, we believe that the company will prioritize its near-term cash flow toward acquisitions and channel build-out to better penetrate other niche markets and improve its international footprint rather than debt repayment. Also, given its private equity ownership structure, the three dividend recapitalizations in two years, and a recently withdrawn recapitalization proposal that would have increased leverage to over 7x, we believe the company needs to demonstrate a more consistent financial policy. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity as "adequate." We believe that cash sources will materially exceed cash uses over the next year, even after factoring in a $15 million minimum level of acquisitions per year, as the company has minimal working capital needs, capital expenditures, and near-term debt maturities. Hyland's cash sources include nearly $22 million of cash on hand on June 30, 2012, solid cash flow, and full availability under its $20 million revolver. The biggest cash use is about $7 million to $8 million of capital expenditures a year. However, costs could increase more significantly if the company becomes more aggressive in building out its channel, international presence, or SaaS (Software as a Service) model, which requires more data center and networking expenses. (SaaS is a software delivery model in which the provider makes software and related data available over a network.) After the refinancing and repayment of existing debt occurs, the company will have no meaningful debt maturities until the revolver expires in 2017. We expect the new debt agreements to provide only for an incurrence-based financial covenant on the revolver. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Hyland, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook Hyland's outlook is positive, reflecting the need to demonstrate that its financial policies will continue and lead to a drop in leverage in the next 12 months to about prior levels. The company has demonstrated a more aggressive policy than in the past and is now paying a second dividend in less than a year, albeit pared back from earlier proposed levels. We could raise the rating if Hyland demonstrates modest acquisition activity over the next year and does not pay any more dividends, enabling leverage to drop back to the low- to mid-4x levels, which still would be at the high end of the range that the company has operated at over the past few years. We would revise the outlook to stable if leverage doesn't fall from current levels because of acquisitions or dividends, or if pricing pressure related to increased competition in the marketplace or a weak economy result in margin erosion. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Hyland Software Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/-- New Ratings Hyland Software Inc. Senior Secured $375 mil 1st-lien term ln due 2019 B Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Withdrawn To From Hyland Software Inc. Senior Secured First Lien NR B Recovery Rating NR 3 Senior Secured Second Lien NR CCC+ Recovery Rating NR 6