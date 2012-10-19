Overview
-- An affiliate of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) is
purchasing the equity interest in U.S.-based Tomkins Group Air Distribution
division (Tomkins) from Pinafore Holdings BV for roughly $1.1 billion.
-- The acquisition will be funded, in part, by a new $625 million senior
secured first lien credit facility and a $135 million second lien term loan
facility.
-- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Tomkins
Air Distribution, a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to the company's
proposed $625 million senior secured first lien credit facility, and a
preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating to its proposed $135 million second lien
term loan facility.
-- Our stable outlook reflects our view that Tomkins will generate
positive operating cash flow and will maintain adequate liquidity over the
next 12 months, but that leverage will remain high given our expectation for
negligible growth in key non-residential construction end markets.
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary
'B' corporate credit rating to Richardson, Texas-based Tomkins Air
Distribution. The rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating (same as
the corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $100 million revolving
credit facility due 2017 and its proposed $525 million first-lien term loan
due 2018. The preliminary recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation
of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment
default.
In addition, we assigned our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating (two
notches below the corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $135
million second-lien term loan due 2020. The preliminary recovery rating is
'6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders
in the event of a payment default.
Proceeds from these offerings will be used to fund the acquisition of Pinafore
Holdings B.V.'s Tomkins Group Air Distribution Division by an affiliate of the
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP). Total consideration for the
acquisition is $1.1 billion, including the proposed debt and contributed
equity from CPP.
Rationale
The preliminary corporate credit rating on Tomkins Air Distribution reflects
what we consider to be the combination of Tomkins' "weak" business risk
profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Our view of the
company's weak business risk is due to Tomkins' exposure to highly cyclical
commercial and residential construction markets, volatile raw material costs,
and a highly competitive operating environment. Still, it is our view that
Tomkins derives a competitive advantage from its leading market position in
niche categories and its broad and diversified distribution network for its
heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) components.
Standard & Poor's views Tomkins' financial risk profile as highly leveraged
given our expectation that debt to EBITDA will approximate 5.5x on a pro forma
basis. To a lesser extent, our opinion is influenced by the company's unproven
track record as a standalone entity and by uncertain financial policies
related to its ownership by an opportunistic CPP investment vehicle.
Our base case scenario incorporates our expectation that demand from
commercial construction end markets (76% of sales) will continue to be weak
over the next year, partly due to slowing investment in energy projects.
Standard & Poor's economists are forecasting no growth in nonresidential
construction spending for 2013. However, Tomkins may experience some growth
from improving residential construction end markets (24% of sales) given our
economists' expectation for a 24% jump to 940,000 U.S. housing starts in 2013.
Under this economic scenario, we expect Tomkins to have 2013 debt to EBITDA
and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 5.5x and 13%, respectively.
We expect slight improvement in 2014 (as commercial construction begins to
improve), with leverage declining to just below 5.5x and FFO to debt remaining
about 13%. A risk to our forecasts is the execution risk related to
establishing an internal corporate infrastructure and controls now that
Tomkins will be an independent entity. (Privately held Tomkins does not
disclose financial performance publicly.)
Tomkins is the leading North American manufacturer of products that are used
to distribute, recycle, and vent air, and which are critical components of
HVAC systems within non-residential and residential buildings. Tomkins designs
and manufactures a broad range of products including grilles, registers and
diffusers, dampers and louvers, terminal units, commercial & industrial fans,
chimneys, vents and accessories and air filters used in a variety of
industrial and commercial applications. Tomkins has developed an extensive
distribution network in the U.S. for both its non-residential and residential
products that provides a significant competitive advantage relative to
smaller, regional, and local competitors, in our opinion.
Tomkins is exposed to the volatility of commodity costs, with about 40% of its
cost of sales related to materials (particularly steel and aluminum). Tomkins
has hedged in the past but currently the majority of raw material purchases
are done on a spot basis, with very minimal short-term hedging on an
opportunistic basis. With a current back log of about 4.5 weeks, we believe
Tomkins has hedged its raw material price risk. Still, Tomkins benefits from
attractive pricing dynamics for its products and has a strong record of
passing through inflationary price increases through to its customers. The
ability to pass through price increases contributed to stable EBITDA margins
of low double digits, through the most recent economic cycle.
Liquidity
We view the company's liquidity position as adequate based on full
availability of the proposed $100 million revolving credit facility and our
expectation for positive operating cash flow. Key aspects of our liquidity
assessment reflect the following expectations:
-- That liquidity sources will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next
year and 1x over the next 18 to 24 months.
-- That liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA
were to decline by 15%.
-- Our view that compliance with financial maintenance covenants would
likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant
liquidity measures.
We estimate that free operating cash flow will be about $45 million in 2013 as
operating performance holds steady amid flat commercial construction. We
expect capital spending to be about 2% to 2.5% of sales in 2013 and we do not
expect the company to pay dividends to its owners next year.
We expect the proposed $100 million revolving credit facility to have a net
secured leverage covenant that is applicable only when in excess of 25% of the
facility is drawn. Based on our current assumptions, we expect the company to
maintain adequate liquidity and cushion of at least 35% under its revolver
covenant. There are no near-term maturities until 2018, when the first-lien
term loan is due.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report to be published on
RatingsDirect following this report.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will
remain consistent with the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile,
with 2013 debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt of about 5.5x and 12%, respectively,
based on our assumptions of flat end-market demand. We expect Tomkins will
maintain adequate liquidity based on committed revolving borrowing capacity
and free operating cash flow.
We could lower the rating if Tomkins experiences weaker-than-expected
end-market demand, resulting in weaker-than-expected operating performance or
if the company experiences higher-than-expected costs from establishing an
internal corporate infrastructure such that total leverage increases above 6x
on a sustained basis. This could occur if the aforementioned actions result in
more than a 150 basis point decline in gross margins.
An upgrade is less likely in the next 12 months given our outlook for flat
commercial construction activity. However, we could raise our rating in the
longer term when commercial construction improves and after Tomkins
establishes a track record of maintaining lower leverage comfortably in the 4x
to 5x range.
