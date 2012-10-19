(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance
2011-1's (Ginkgo 2011) notes as follows:
EUR410.8m class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook
EUR34.4m class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
The affirmation and the Positive Outlook on the class B notes reflect the
increasing credit enhancement, as a result of the transaction's continued
deleveraging, and the solid performance of the underlying receivables.
As of end-August 2012, the class A notes benefited from 35.4% credit
enhancement, through the subordination of the class B and C notes; while the
class B notes benefited from 29.7% credit enhancement, through the subordinated
class C notes. In addition, the transaction benefits from a reserve fund for
liquidity, to cover senior fees, swap payments and interest payments on the
class A and B notes.
The transaction has performed in line with Fitch's base case assumptions in
terms of gross defaults, recoveries and net defaults. As of end-August 2012, the
cumulative gross default ratio stood at 0.7% compared to a base case of 0.6% for
the same period and the cumulative net default ratio was 0.6% (same as the base
case assumption). In addition, the performance has been characterised by stable
delinquency levels (3.0% as of end-August 2012) and strong gross excess spread
levels (annualised level of 3.9% as of end-August 2012).
While the impact of a possible rise in unemployment in the medium term is of
some concern for borrowers of consumer loans in France, Fitch considers the
structural features in place provide sufficient protection for the class A and B
notes.
The transaction is a static securitisation of French consumer loans originated
by CA Consumer Finance ('A+'/Negative/'F1+') in France. The securitised
portfolio consists of loans advanced to individuals for the purchase of home
equipment, new vehicles, used vehicles and recreational vehicles. All the loans
bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly instalments.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)