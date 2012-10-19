Overview
-- U.S.-based document services company Merrill Corp. is refinancing its
December 2012 and November 2013 debt maturities.
-- We are placing our 'CCC-' corporate credit rating on CreditWatch with
positive implications.
-- At the same time, we are assigning the proposed $30 million revolving
credit facility due 2017, the $455 million first-lien term loan due 2017, and
the $150 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2018 our preliminary
issue-level and recovery ratings.
-- The positive CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the
transaction will refinance the company's 2012 debt maturities and address the
risk for a near-term default.
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC-'
corporate credit rating on St. Paul, Minn.-based Merrill Corp. on CreditWatch
with positive implications.
At the same time, we assigned the proposed $30 million revolving credit
facility due 2017 a preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating
of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the
event of a payment default. We also assigned the $455 million first-lien term
loan due 2017 our preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating with a recovery rating
of '3' (50% to 70% recovery expectation), and assigned the $150 million senior
secured second-lien notes due 2018 our preliminary 'CCC' issue-level rating
with a recovery rating of '6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation).
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement is based on the announcement that the company plans
to refinance its revolving credit facility due 2012, $374 million first-lien
term loan due December 2012, and $219 second-lien notes due November 2013. In
concluding our CreditWatch review, we will evaluate the final credit agreement
terms and conditions compared to our expectations. We could raise the
corporate credit rating to 'B-' if Merrill Corp. completes the proposed
refinancing transaction at the expected pricing levels with a covenant cushion
of at least 20%. Any changes in the terms and conditions or signs that free
cash flow would become breakeven would likely result in us raising our
corporate credit rating by two notches to 'CCC+'. We expect to resolve our
CreditWatch listing in November upon closing of the refinancing transaction.
Despite an improvement in the maturity profile from the transaction, we
believe the company will continue to have high debt leverage, weak interest
coverage, and limited liquidity given the high interest costs associated with
the refinancing.
We view Merrill Corp.'s financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" because
of its high debt leverage, near-term debt maturities, and a historically
narrow cushion of covenant compliance. Merrill Corp.'s business risk profile,
in our opinion, is "vulnerable" because of the high degree of volatility in
operating performance given the company's reliance on the financial services
industry, and intense competition in niche segments of the printing and
document services industry.
In the most recent quarter, operating performance was broadly in line with our
expectations as revenue increased 1.4% while EBTIDA increased roughly 20% due
to successful cost reduction efforts, lower marketing costs, and success at
the higher margin DataSite business. The EBITDA margin was roughly 12% over
the last 12 months, which we expect could modestly improve over the next 12
months as the high margin DataSite business continues to grow. In fiscal-year
2013, we believe the company could continue to benefit from growth at DataSite
and in the transaction and compliance services segment. Merrill will also
benefit from the California election services business during the election
year. Still, we expect negative secular trends in print volumes should persist
for the foreseeable future, though it currently accounts for less than 15% of
revenues.
For the quarter ended July 31, 2012, pro forma for the proposed refinancing
debt leverage was roughly 7x, compared with roughly 6.5x last year due to
EBITDA declines as a result of tough economic conditions. For the same period,
pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest was 1.4x, compared with 1.5x last year.
We expect debt leverage should remain high over the intermediate term and
believe the company would generate minimal discretionary cash flow given the
high interest costs associated with the refinancing.
CreditWatch
In concluding our CreditWatch review, we will evaluate the final credit
agreement terms and conditions compared to our expectations. We could raise
the rating to 'B-' if Merrill Corp. completes the proposed refinancing
transaction at the expected pricing levels with a covenant cushion of at least
20%. Any changes in the terms and conditions would likely result in us raising
our corporate credit rating by two notches to 'CCC+'. Conversely, if the
company is unable to refinance the facility or extend debt maturities, we
would likely lower the rating given the December 2012 debt maturities and
short window to attempt another deal.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Merrill Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC-/Watch Pos/-- CCC-/Negative/--
Ratings Affirmed
Merrill Communications LLC
Senior Secured
First-lien term loan CCC
Recovery Rating 2
Second-lien term loan C
Recovery Rating 6
New Rating
Merrill Communications LLC
Senior Secured
$30M revolver due 2017 B+ (prelim)
Recovery Rating 1
$455M first-lien term loan due 2017 B- (prelim)
Recovery Rating 3
$150M second-lien notes due 2018 CCC (prelim)
Recovery Rating 6
