Overview
-- Evergreen International Aviation Inc.'s liquidity is very tight, which
could hurt its ability to meet ongoing debt service, including an upcoming
interest payment at the end of October.
-- The company is taking steps to address earnings pressures and
liquidity, but its current operating performance is weak and its near-term
operating prospects are uncertain, given the significant competitive and
cyclical pressures facing the airfreight sector.
-- We are placing the our ratings on Evergreen, including the 'CCC'
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- To resolve the CreditWatch listing, we will continue to monitor the
company's liquidity and operating performance and could lower the ratings if
the company fails to make its upcoming interest payment or other debt service
requirements.
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including its 'CCC' corporate credit rating, on Evergreen International
Aviation Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
We have become increasingly concerned about Evergreen's liquidity and its
uncertain near-term operating outlook, which could challenge its ability to
meet debt service requirements. Evergreen's operating performance remains
weak, reflecting the depressed state of the air cargo market and the company's
current reliance on a mostly older fleet of aircraft. (Privately owned
Evergreen does not file public financial statements.) While the company is
taking steps to improve its liquidity and operating prospects, we believe it
will take time for these efforts to bear fruit. Evergreen was in violation of
its interest coverage and leverage covenants at the end of the fiscal second
quarter (fiscal year ends in February) and is working on getting a waiver from
its lenders.
The ratings reflect Evergreen's very tight liquidity and onerous debt service
obligations. Standard & Poor's characterizes the company's business risk
profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged,"
as our criteria define these terms. Evergreen derives the majority of its
revenues from Evergreen International Airlines, its airfreight transportation
subsidiary. The company also provides ground logistics services, helicopter
and small aircraft services, and aviation sales and leasing.
CreditWatch
We will continue to monitor the company's liquidity and operating performance.
If the company fails to make its upcoming interest payment or other debt
service requirements, we would lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' and
the ratings on related debt issues to 'D'.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18,
2012
-- Timeliness Of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And
'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Evergreen International Aviation Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Watch Neg/-- CCC/Negative/--
Senior Secured B-/Watch Neg B-
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Secured (second lien) CC/Watch Neg CC
Recovery Rating 6 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.