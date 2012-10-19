Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the announcement of third-quarter 2012 results by General Electric Co. (GE; AA+/Stable/A-1+) does not affect our ratings or outlook on the company. Industrial revenues were up 6%, including adverse foreign exchange. Industrial organic revenue growth in the quarter was 8%. The equipment backlog declined, while the service backlog reached a record high $153 billion. Order pricing for energy and health care was down, but it was up slightly in the quarter for the overall industrial segment. Industrial segment profit was up 11% and margins rose to 14.4% year over year, albeit down sequentially from 15%. Industrial cash from operating activities (CFOA excluding dividends from GE Capital) was down sequentially at $1.6 billion. Industrial CFOA for the first nine months was $5.6 billion (excluding pension). We still assume industrial CFOA for all of 2012 will be at least $11 billion after pension contributions. Strong cash generation in the fourth quarter (as in 2011), including favorable working capital benefits, will be necessary to achieve this goal. GE reported consolidated earnings from continuing operations of $3.5 billion--up 4% from the same period in 2011. Industrial segment profits were all up year over year. We assume margins will improve in 2012 and 2013 because of product mix and pricing. GE ended the second quarter with industrial parent-level cash of $8.4 billion--flat with early 2012 after capital spending and common dividends-share repurchases of $8.4 billion. We assume ongoing cash balances at the industrial parent will be about $8 billion or more. In fourth-quarter 2012 the company issued parent-level debt to repay the February 2013 maturity of $5 billion. GE has reduced its expectation for required pension funding by at least $2 billion between 2012 and 2013. The company stated that its pension strategy (including plan changes) continues to focus on being fully funded in its primary plan. Our rating assumption continues to be that GE will address its large post-retirement obligation (which represents a majority of adjusted industrial debt), causing credit metrics to improve. General Electric Capital Corp.'s improved performance continued. Pretax earnings were $1.8 billion, up 10% from 2011, while ending net investment (excluding cash) was down 6%. The real estate segment profit was $217 million, compared with a loss in 2011.