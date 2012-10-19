Overview -- Operating trends at U.S. based-restaurant operator HoA Restaurants Group LLC have been weaker than we had expected, largely as a result of higher chicken wing prices. We do not expect material improvement in the near term. -- We are lowering our ratings on the company one notch, including the corporate credit rating, to 'B-' from 'B'. -- The outlook is stable. We do not foresee any material profit growth and, therefore, expect the company to sustain weak credit protection measures, though we believe the company will maintain adequate liquidity. Rating Action On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Atlanta-based HoA Restaurants Group LLC (Hooters), including the corporate credit rating, to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. We also lowered the issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured notes (issued by HOA Finance Corp.) to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average recovery (30%-50%) in the event of a default. Rationale Today's rating actions are a result of Standard & Poor's lowering its profit outlook on Hooters in light of higher food costs over the near term. The previous rating incorporated profit growth as a result of cost saving initiatives; Hooters has been successful in this regard, and has improved labor and other costs. However, higher food costs have counteracted these efforts, and we believe profitability will be near current levels in the near term. The ratings on Hooters reflect our view of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." This is based on forecasted credit ratios and the company's limited free cash flow generation relative to debt levels. The ratings also factor in our downward revision of the company's business risk assessment to "vulnerable" from "weak." This assessment incorporates our expectation of weaker profit growth opportunities as a result higher food costs, and our belief that Hooters has limited prospects for higher sales, given tepid economic growth and its participation in the very competitive casual dining restaurant industry. Year to date, the company's sales performance is in line with our expectations, and we would expect a similar trend of modest sales growth for the remainder the year. The company has achieved meaningful cost savings in the past year and a half, but higher protein costs--especially for chicken wings--offset these efforts. This will likely continue for the rest of the year and into the first quarter of 2013. Our base-case assumptions for 2012 are as follows: -- Same-store sales growth of between 1% to 2%, and more modest revenue growth as sales increases are somewhat offset by net restaurant closures. -- Restaurant margin contraction, as higher protein prices offset more favorable supply contracts and labor cost saving initiatives. -- Slightly higher administrative expenses. -- Slight EBITDA declines from last-12-month levels. We also expect the company to pay off outstanding revolver balances, and operating lease commitments to decline slightly. This, coupled with our performance scenario, would lead to the following credit ratios at the end of 2012: -- Operating lease-adjusted leverage in the mid-7x area. -- EBITDA coverage of interest of approximately 1.3x. -- Funds from operation to debt of about 6%. These ratios are in line with indicative ratios of highly leveraged financial risk profiles. We do not expect generally robust operating performance for the casual dining industry in the near term, and our performance expectations for most industry participants are similar to that of Hooters. We base our forecast on the assumption of slow economic growth and modest improvement in unemployment. We also believe that Hooters, like much of the industry, could be vulnerable if higher gasoline prices weaken consumer spending. Such a scenario could lead to increased promotional activity and price competition, and hurt Hooters' operating performance. Such a development would be the biggest threat to our base performance scenario. Liquidity We assess Hooters' liquidity as "adequate," and we expect its liquidity sources to be greater than its uses over the next 12 months by a ratio of at least 1.2x. The company's sources of liquidity include: available borrowings on its $20 million revolving credit facility, some excess cash, and funds from operations. We expect the primary liquidity use to be capital spending. We do not expect working capital to be a significant use because Hooters, like most restaurant companies, has a negative working capital cycle and thus can have working capital deficits. Going forward, we expect Hooters to generate moderate positive free cash flow. Relevant aspects of Hooters' liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We expect coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the next two years. -- We expect sources would exceed uses even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- The company does not have material maintenance financial covenants. -- No near-term maturities. Recovery analysis The company's senior secured second-lien notes have a recovery rating of '4', which indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. The notes have a 'B-' issue-level rating, which is the same as the corporate credit rating. For the complete recovery analysis, please see our most recent recovery report on HoA published on April 16, 2012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that profitability will remain near current levels over the near term and that the company will maintain adequate liquidity. However, if we believed the company could not maintain adequate liquidity or if the company's capital structure was not sustainable, we could lower the rating. We believe this could occur if EBITDA were about 18% lower than we expected. At that point operating lease-adjusted leverage would be about 8.7x and coverage would be about 1.2x. Moreover, we believe the company's operating profits would barely fund interest payments and necessary capital investments. Given the performance trends and industry conditions, a positive rating action is not a near-term consideration. -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From HoA Restaurant Group LLC Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- B/Stable/-- HOA Finance Corp. Senior secured B- B Recovery rating 4 4