TORONTO May 24 Toronto Dominion Bank : * CFO says slowing Canadian mortgage growth, compressed margins create

"challenges" heading into 2013 * Sees Canadian mortgage growth slowing to about 5 percent

year-over-year from current 7 percent level * Says Canadian housing market likely overvalued by 10 to 15 percent,

but sees "soft landing" * Says TD direct exposure to Europe "not a concern", more concerned

about second order effects