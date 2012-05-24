BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai enter subscription agreement
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
TORONTO May 24 Toronto Dominion Bank : * CFO says slowing Canadian mortgage growth, compressed margins create
"challenges" heading into 2013 * Sees Canadian mortgage growth slowing to about 5 percent
year-over-year from current 7 percent level * Says Canadian housing market likely overvalued by 10 to 15 percent,
but sees "soft landing" * Says TD direct exposure to Europe "not a concern", more concerned
about second order effects
CARACAS, June 8 Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.