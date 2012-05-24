(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have lowered our base-case expectations for Spanish telecom group Telefonica, given intense pressures in the domestic market. -- We expect Telefonica's credits metrics to increasingly weaken and, owing to the stressed sovereign and capital markets, cash conversion to potentially diminish. -- We are lowering our long-term rating on Telefonica to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade in 2012-2013 if we had to revise downward our updated base-case, or if liquidity weakened. Rating Action On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' its long-term corporate credit rating on Spain-based telecommunications operator Telefonica S.A. and related subsidiaries Telefonica Czech Republic AS, Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A., and Telefonica Chile S.A. The 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on Telefonica S.A. was affirmed. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we withdrew our ratings on related entity mmO2 PLC at the issuer's request; the company has no debt outstanding after it repaid its GBP375 million unsecured bond in January 2012. Rationale The rating action follows Telefonica's recent announcement of first-quarter results and our subsequent downward revision of our expectations for the group. While we still view its business risk profile as "strong," thanks notably to its wide geographic diversification, we believe that macroeconomic and competitive factors are affecting its revenues and profitability. We are particularly concerned by the extent of the decline in domestic revenues, with mobile service revenues down 16% before regulatory impacts in first quarter, amid a harsh domestic backdrop, high unemployment, adverse consumer behavior, and fierce competition. In addition, we think risks of adverse fiscal measures and inflating interest expenses exist given the currently stressed sovereign context (although we acknowledge the 5.2% effective interest cost in first quarter was within group's 5%-6% guidance and that Telefonica reiterated its cash tax guidance for 2012 at end-March after freshly announced fiscal measures). While we still view Telefonica's liquidity as adequate after recent refinancing activity, but think its heavy annual debt maturities, combined with our expectation of modest cash generation after dividends, is a threat to its credit quality in the current capital and banking environment. The rating action on the subsidiaries reflects that on the parent, given the considerable control Telefonica exercises over the subsidiaries' business strategies and financial policies, and our subsequent analytical decision to cap their ratings by those on Telefonica under our parent-subsidiary links criteria. Irrespective of Telefonica's forecast, we now anticipate high single-digit drops in domestic revenues in 2012-2013, from mid-single digits previously. We still expect a cushion from Latin America, where we now forecast more than mid-single-digit growth in revenues this year. At the same time, however, our views on other European markets have deteriorated, particularly in light of the sharp revenue and EBITDA drops posted by the group in the U.K. in the first quarter. We foresee group organic EBITDA declining by mid-single digits this year, and potentially further declining in 2013. It fell 7.6% in first-quarter 2012. We still think the group's massive restructuring efforts in Spain, as well as the recent drastic change in handset subsidies policy, should help to sustain domestic margins above 40%. At the same time, heavy retention and acquisition costs in other markets, such as the U.K., and commercial efforts to sustain growth in Brazil will likely dilute overall margins in our view. We now expect adjusted credit metrics to deteriorate in 2012-2013. In addition, we foresee a drop in cash conversion, given a likely higher spend on taxes and interests, which could translate into a more pronounced weakening of cash flow protection metrics. Last, we are mindful of some flattering effects, and possibly increasingly so, brought about by full consolidation of the 74%-owned Brazilian operations. We note that the group's reported leverage ratios were increasingly diverging from management's own guidelines at end-March 2012. Liquidity Telefonica's short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Telefonica's liquidity as "adequate," according to our criteria, based on the following elements: -- Our estimate of 1.25x coverage of liquidity uses to available sources for the next 12 months at end-March 2012. -- Our estimate, irrespective of company projections, of consistent and robust annual generation of free cash flows (FCF) of more than EUR7 billion on average over 2012-2014, before outlays on spectrum acquisitions. -- Solid and diversified bank relationships and access to geographically diversified sources of funding. -- Existence among 2012 debt maturities of EUR2 billion in perpetual preferred shares issued by Telefonica Finance USA LLC (not rated) that can be extended at the option of the group to after 2012, although at a higher coupon. -- Some additional flexibility from a number of disposable assets, including equity accounted stakes. These strengths are mitigated, however, by the following elements: -- Sovereign and bank-related negative market sentiment that could boost financing costs when the company's large annual maturities of both outstanding debt and undrawn bank facilities are due. -- Heavy annual long-term debt maturities of EUR7 billion to EUR8 billion annually in the next few years, as well as the need to renew a large part of undrawn facilities in the next two years. Given the sheer size of the required refinancing, capital availability could be affected, at least temporarily, by a shaky financial environment, which could require extraordinary measures. -- Our expectations of modest, though positive, generation of discretionary cash flows (DCF) in the next two years, after shareholder remuneration, and possible substantial cash outlays for spectrum acquisitions in 2012 or 2013. This is likely to result in only limited absolute debt reduction capacity from organic cash flows after our view of still heavy shareholder remuneration despite material cuts announced late 2011. We expect Telefonica to actively refinance in the next few quarters to maintain an adequate liquidity profile. We acknowledge that the group has refinanced or extended material amounts of bank facilities since year-end 2011. However, we cannot exclude the possibility that refinancing could fall short, at least temporarily, of what is necessary for its liquidity to remain adequate, according to our criteria. We think that any persistent capital market turmoil, particularly affecting the funding of southern European companies, could seriously impede the issuance of new bonds on a large scale. We also believe that Telefonica, although not entirely exposed to Spain, has to compete for its large refinancing needs with an increasing number of 'BBB' category borrowers, including the Spanish government and banks. Therefore, we consider the development of our liquidity coverage ratios in the next quarters to be an important factor to the ratings. Our anticipation of 1.25x coverage of liquidity uses by available sources for the next 12 months at end-March 2011 is based on: -- About EUR8.8 billion of undrawn and committed facilities available at end-March-2012 and maturing beyond the next 12 months. -- EUR6.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, excluding cash held in Venezuela, at end-March 2012. -- Our own forecast of some positive DCF in 2012, after the recently revised cash dividend policy, but before some likely cash out on spectrum acquisitions. -- Gross long- and short-term debt maturities of about EUR10.8 billion in the next 12 months as at end-March 2012 (including about EUR2.1 billion in commercial paper; excluding the EUR2 billion of preferred shares). We are not aware of any covenants or ratings triggers in Telefonica's debt instruments. To our knowledge, there are no cross-default clauses between Telefonica S.A. and both its wholly owned issuing entities and its subsidiaries. Therefore, a default by any of the group's subsidiaries would not trigger a default at the group level. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade in 2012-2013 if liquidity were to worsen to "less than adequate" under our criteria; or a harsher scenario than our base-case were to unfold, leading to a high-single-digit consolidated decline in EBITDA in the full year; or if the adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA were to soar to above 3.3x. We could revise the outlook to stable if EBITDA dropped by less than 5% overall in 2012 and with good prospects for stabilization, if leverage stabilized at about 3x, and if the group considerably strengthened its liquidity position. Related Criteria And Research -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct 28, 2004 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed To From Telefonica S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Negative/A-2 Downgraded To From Telefonica Chile S.A. Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A. Telefonica Czech Republic AS Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB+/Negative/-- Telefonica S.A. Telefonica Emisiones S.A.U.* Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A. Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+ Telefonica Europe B.V.* Senior Secured BBB BBB+ Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+ Telefonica Finance USA LLC* Preferred Stock BB+ BBB- Ratings Affirmed Telefonica S.A. Telefonica Europe B.V.* Telefonica N.A. Inc.* Commercial Paper A-2 Not Rated Action; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From mmO2 PLC Corporate Credit Rating NR/-- BBB+/Negative/-- *Guaranteed by Telefonica S.A. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)