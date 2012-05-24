(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have lowered our base-case expectations for Spanish telecom group
Telefonica, given intense pressures in the domestic market.
-- We expect Telefonica's credits metrics to increasingly weaken and,
owing to the stressed sovereign and capital markets, cash conversion to
potentially diminish.
-- We are lowering our long-term rating on Telefonica to 'BBB' from
'BBB+' and affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade in
2012-2013 if we had to revise downward our updated base-case, or if liquidity
weakened.
Rating Action
On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB' from
'BBB+' its long-term corporate credit rating on Spain-based telecommunications
operator Telefonica S.A. and related subsidiaries Telefonica Czech
Republic
AS, Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A., and Telefonica Chile S.A. The 'A-2'
short-term corporate credit rating on Telefonica S.A. was affirmed. The
outlook is negative.
At the same time, we withdrew our ratings on related entity mmO2 PLC at the
issuer's request; the company has no debt outstanding after it repaid its GBP375
million unsecured bond in January 2012.
Rationale
The rating action follows Telefonica's recent announcement of first-quarter
results and our subsequent downward revision of our expectations for the
group. While we still view its business risk profile as "strong," thanks
notably to its wide geographic diversification, we believe that macroeconomic
and competitive factors are affecting its revenues and profitability. We are
particularly concerned by the extent of the decline in domestic revenues, with
mobile service revenues down 16% before regulatory impacts in first quarter,
amid a harsh domestic backdrop, high unemployment, adverse consumer behavior,
and fierce competition. In addition, we think risks of adverse fiscal measures
and inflating interest expenses exist given the currently stressed sovereign
context (although we acknowledge the 5.2% effective interest cost in first
quarter was within group's 5%-6% guidance and that Telefonica reiterated its
cash tax guidance for 2012 at end-March after freshly announced fiscal
measures).
While we still view Telefonica's liquidity as adequate after recent
refinancing activity, but think its heavy annual debt maturities, combined
with our expectation of modest cash generation after dividends, is a threat to
its credit quality in the current capital and banking environment.
The rating action on the subsidiaries reflects that on the parent, given the
considerable control Telefonica exercises over the subsidiaries' business
strategies and financial policies, and our subsequent analytical decision to
cap their ratings by those on Telefonica under our parent-subsidiary links
criteria.
Irrespective of Telefonica's forecast, we now anticipate high single-digit
drops in domestic revenues in 2012-2013, from mid-single digits previously. We
still expect a cushion from Latin America, where we now forecast more than
mid-single-digit growth in revenues this year. At the same time, however, our
views on other European markets have deteriorated, particularly in light of
the sharp revenue and EBITDA drops posted by the group in the U.K. in the
first quarter.
We foresee group organic EBITDA declining by mid-single digits this year, and
potentially further declining in 2013. It fell 7.6% in first-quarter 2012. We
still think the group's massive restructuring efforts in Spain, as well as the
recent drastic change in handset subsidies policy, should help to sustain
domestic margins above 40%. At the same time, heavy retention and acquisition
costs in other markets, such as the U.K., and commercial efforts to sustain
growth in Brazil will likely dilute overall margins in our view.
We now expect adjusted credit metrics to deteriorate in 2012-2013. In
addition, we foresee a drop in cash conversion, given a likely higher spend on
taxes and interests, which could translate into a more pronounced weakening of
cash flow protection metrics. Last, we are mindful of some flattering effects,
and possibly increasingly so, brought about by full consolidation of the
74%-owned Brazilian operations.
We note that the group's reported leverage ratios were increasingly diverging
from management's own guidelines at end-March 2012.
Liquidity
Telefonica's short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Telefonica's liquidity as
"adequate," according to our criteria, based on the following elements:
-- Our estimate of 1.25x coverage of liquidity uses to available sources
for the next 12 months at end-March 2012.
-- Our estimate, irrespective of company projections, of consistent and
robust annual generation of free cash flows (FCF) of more than EUR7 billion on
average over 2012-2014, before outlays on spectrum acquisitions.
-- Solid and diversified bank relationships and access to geographically
diversified sources of funding.
-- Existence among 2012 debt maturities of EUR2 billion in perpetual
preferred shares issued by Telefonica Finance USA LLC (not rated) that can be
extended at the option of the group to after 2012, although at a higher
coupon.
-- Some additional flexibility from a number of disposable assets,
including equity accounted stakes.
These strengths are mitigated, however, by the following elements:
-- Sovereign and bank-related negative market sentiment that could boost
financing costs when the company's large annual maturities of both outstanding
debt and undrawn bank facilities are due.
-- Heavy annual long-term debt maturities of EUR7 billion to EUR8 billion
annually in the next few years, as well as the need to renew a large part of
undrawn facilities in the next two years. Given the sheer size of the required
refinancing, capital availability could be affected, at least temporarily, by
a shaky financial environment, which could require extraordinary measures.
-- Our expectations of modest, though positive, generation of
discretionary cash flows (DCF) in the next two years, after shareholder
remuneration, and possible substantial cash outlays for spectrum acquisitions
in 2012 or 2013. This is likely to result in only limited absolute debt
reduction capacity from organic cash flows after our view of still heavy
shareholder remuneration despite material cuts announced late 2011.
We expect Telefonica to actively refinance in the next few quarters to
maintain an adequate liquidity profile. We acknowledge that the group has
refinanced or extended material amounts of bank facilities since year-end
2011. However, we cannot exclude the possibility that refinancing could fall
short, at least temporarily, of what is necessary for its liquidity to remain
adequate, according to our criteria.
We think that any persistent capital market turmoil, particularly affecting
the funding of southern European companies, could seriously impede the
issuance of new bonds on a large scale. We also believe that Telefonica,
although not entirely exposed to Spain, has to compete for its large
refinancing needs with an increasing number of 'BBB' category borrowers,
including the Spanish government and banks. Therefore, we consider the
development of our liquidity coverage ratios in the next quarters to be an
important factor to the ratings.
Our anticipation of 1.25x coverage of liquidity uses by available sources for
the next 12 months at end-March 2011 is based on:
-- About EUR8.8 billion of undrawn and committed facilities available at
end-March-2012 and maturing beyond the next 12 months.
-- EUR6.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, excluding cash held in
Venezuela, at end-March 2012.
-- Our own forecast of some positive DCF in 2012, after the recently
revised cash dividend policy, but before some likely cash out on spectrum
acquisitions.
-- Gross long- and short-term debt maturities of about EUR10.8 billion in
the next 12 months as at end-March 2012 (including about EUR2.1 billion in
commercial paper; excluding the EUR2 billion of preferred shares).
We are not aware of any covenants or ratings triggers in Telefonica's debt
instruments.
To our knowledge, there are no cross-default clauses between Telefonica S.A.
and both its wholly owned issuing entities and its subsidiaries. Therefore, a
default by any of the group's subsidiaries would not trigger a default at the
group level.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade in 2012-2013 if
liquidity were to worsen to "less than adequate" under our criteria; or a
harsher scenario than our base-case were to unfold, leading to a
high-single-digit consolidated decline in EBITDA in the full year; or if the
adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA were to soar to above 3.3x.
We could revise the outlook to stable if EBITDA dropped by less than 5%
overall in 2012 and with good prospects for stabilization, if leverage
stabilized at about 3x, and if the group considerably strengthened its
liquidity position.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Telefonica S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Negative/A-2
Downgraded
To From
Telefonica Chile S.A.
Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A.
Telefonica Czech Republic AS
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB+/Negative/--
Telefonica S.A.
Telefonica Emisiones S.A.U.*
Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A.
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+
Telefonica Europe B.V.*
Senior Secured BBB BBB+
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+
Telefonica Finance USA LLC*
Preferred Stock BB+ BBB-
Ratings Affirmed
Telefonica S.A.
Telefonica Europe B.V.*
Telefonica N.A. Inc.*
Commercial Paper A-2
Not Rated Action; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
mmO2 PLC
Corporate Credit Rating NR/-- BBB+/Negative/--
*Guaranteed by Telefonica S.A.
