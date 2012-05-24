(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC Novolipetsk Steel's (NLMK)
Long-term (LT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The
agency has also affirmed the Short-term (ST) IDR at 'F3', the National LT Rating
at 'AA+(rus)', with a Stable Outlook.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is different than the
original rating committee outcome.
Fitch notes the healthy performance of the main steel consuming industries in
Russia, namely construction, automotive and pipe production, in 2011, which
resulted in an increase of apparent steel products consumption by 16% in 2011
yoy. Demand-driving factors in steel consuming industries will likely remain
strong in the medium-term perspective. At the same time price dynamics starting
from May 2011 are negative, which explains the squeeze of margins, especially of
steel companies that are not vertically integrated.
NLMK's operating profile has changed substantially in 2011 after launching new
blast furnace and steelmaking facilities in Russia, which increased the
company's crude steel capacity by 40%. Acquisition of the rolling assets of
Steel Invest and Finance, previously a joint venture with Duferco, allowed it to
balance the company's upstream and downstream operations and decreased NLMK's
exposure to the volatile market of semi-finished steel products. The agency
positively views these changes, as better sector exposure, product mix and
geographical diversification will contribute to the stability of the company's
future operational performance.
The decrease of the company's FY11 profitability and increase of leverage above
Fitch's previous expectations is mainly connected with the weaker than expected
performance of newly acquired rolling facilities in Europe explained by the
deterioration of market conditions in H211. Fitch believes the increase of
capacity utilization rate of these facilities, which is already fixed, and the
improvement of working capital management will boost the company's profitability
and the cash flow generating ability of the company's European rolling
operations in 2012.
The agency notes the weakening of the company's liquidity profile with USD0.94bn
of cash and equivalents and USD1.1bn of undrawn committed credit lines compared
with USD1.8bn of short-term loans at end-Q112.
Fitch expects NLMK to show a 15%-17% EBITDAR margin in FY2012 (19.2% in FY2011)
with an increase to 19%-21% in FY2014. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
gross leverage is expected to increase to 2.3x-2.4x by end-2012 (2.3x at
end-2011) but then begin to decrease to 2.0x-2.1x by end-2013 and to 1.4x by
end-2014.
An EBITDAR margin below 18% on a sustainable basis, the failure of the company
to deleverage in line with the agency's expectations and liquidity score (ratio
of liquidity sources to liquidity uses) below 1.0x would put pressure on the
company's ratings.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)