(The following statement was released by the rating agency)\

May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said today that its ratings and outlook on Calgary, Alta.-based Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP; BBB-/Stable/--) and related entities are unaffected by the change to the company's board of directors and the departure of CEO Fred Green as of May 17, 2012. The governance and management change resulted from a proxy contest led by New York-based Pershing Square Capital Management L.P., which holds a 14.2% equity stake in the company as of March 22, 2012. Seven of the 16 CP board members now comprise nominees of Pershing Square and include Pershing Square principals William Ackman and Paul Hilal. The new CP board of directors has appointed a search committee to identify a permanent CEO to lead the company. Standard & Poor's views these governance actions as having a neutral overall impact on its ratings on CP. Based on public disclosures made during the proxy process, we believe that Pershing Square's investment thesis is predicated on a material and sustained improvement of CP's profitability and cash flow (which is significantly lagging that of its North American peers) through better execution of the company's multiyear growth and productivity plan and improved return on capital. The appointment of new senior management, including a proven CEO to lead this effort (such as Hunter Harrison, the ex-CEO of Canadian National Railway ), is a critical element of Pershing Square's turnaround strategy for the company, in our opinion. While it is premature to assess the magnitude and pace of potential operational turnaround at CP under new leadership (given limited information to date about the company's definitive plans), Standard & Poor's believes that recent operational momentum at CP should continue against the backdrop of a fragile economic recovery, which supports our "satisfactory" assessment of the company's current business risk profile. Although new initiatives could accelerate profitability and cash flow, we believe this would take more time to affect CP's credit profile. While Pershing Square's primary objective appears to be creating value by accelerating the pace of profitability at CP, Standard & Poor's remains mindful that the company is a private-equity investor with a higher tolerance for financial risk and a short-term investment horizon. Also, we note that CP does not have much debt capacity at the current ratings to support shareholder-friendly initiatives. Nevertheless, Pershing Square's involvement in CP as a large shareholder with two board seats and its potential influence over CP's board to affect the company's future financial policies will remain an important rating factor for the foreseeable future. Separately, while we are concerned about the implications of the Canadian operations shutdown as of midnight May 23, owing to the strike by 4,800 employees comprising engineers, conductors, and rail traffic controllers, we currently believe that the strike will be short lived (owing to a either a favorable resolution with the union or back-to-work legislation) and, therefore, the financial impact from the strike will be manageable. While less likely, in our opinion, a prolonged strike could materially hurt CP's profitability and lead to share erosion to rivals in certain segments. Against this scenario, we could consider taking a negative rating action on the company.