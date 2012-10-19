(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Peru-based Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank (Interbank) has
maintained a steady growth path and good credit quality despite intense
competitive dynamics.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on Interbank.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Interbank will
maintain its good market position and adequate asset quality metrics over the
next two years.
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' issuer
credit rating on Interbank. The outlook remains stable. The bank's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb'.
Rationale
The rating on Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank (Interbank) reflects the
bank's "adequate" (as our criteria define the term) business position,
"adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding,
and "adequate" liquidity.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's SACP, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our SACP for a
commercial bank operating only in Peru is 'bbb'. Our economic risk score
reflects our opinion that economic improvements and a commitment to cautious
fiscal policies and economic stability have strengthened the Peruvian
government's ability to withstand significant external shocks. In addition,
the Peruvian economy is currently in an expansionary phase, though this is not
creating economic imbalances, in our opinion. However, risks emanate from the
financial system's still-high, although decreasing, foreign currency exposure.
Our industry risk score for Peru is supported by sound regulations and
regulators' strong track record as well as Peru's stable share of core
deposits. Although the private pension system has helped to deepen the
domestic capital market, we believe the market remains narrow.
We view the bank's business position as "adequate." With total assets of about
$8.6 billion as of June 30, 2012, Interbank is the Republic of Peru's (foreign
currency BBB/Positive/A-2, local currency BBB+/Positive/A-2) fourth-largest
financial institution in terms of total loans and deposits, with a market
share of about 11% in both cases. We believe that Interbank will continue to
take advantage of its good market position and favorable prospects in Peru's
economy, and that the bank will maintain its adequate operating efficiency and
healthy asset quality, leading to expanding business volumes. These factors
should result in a good return on average assets (ROAA) of about 2%-3%,
despite the potential for spreads to decline further amid high competition in
the Peru's financial system.
We view Interbank's capitalization as "adequate." This reflects our
expectation that our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before
diversification should average closer to 8% over the next 12 months to 18
months. Our base case scenario incorporates loan growth of 10% in 2012, a ROAA
of about 2.5%, and a dividend payout of about 45%.
Our risk position assessment for Interbank is also "adequate." We consider the
bank's loan portfolio to be well diversified between customers and economic
sectors and likely to remain healthy because of the solid performance of
Peru's economy. The top 20 largest loans represent about 12% of the bank's
total loans, which we consider adequate. In addition, Interbank's historical
credit losses are in line with industry trends, with values slightly higher in
the first half of 2012 due to a higher-than-average exposure in the retail
segment. The bank posted nonperforming loans (NPLs) of 1.8% of total loans and
good loan loss reserves that represented 2.4x of NPLs as of June 30, 2012.
We believe that Interbank's funding profile is in line with the industry's,
with deposits representing about 75% of total liabilities and about 85% of
total deposits maturing within one year. We believe that the bank's deposits
benefit from a relatively large retail deposit base (deposits from individuals
represent about 45% of total deposits) and Peru's growing economy. In
addition, the bank has good access to domestic and global capital markets. We
also consider its liquidity as "adequate." Cash, money market instruments, and
liquid securities (excluding investments in equity and corporate and banks
bonds) represented about 30% of total assets and 46% of total deposits as of
June 30, 2012. These levels are relatively good, in our view.
Interbank has a diversified business profile, with active participation in
both retail and corporate lending. Intercorp Financial Services Corp. (IFS,
formerly known as Intergroup Financial Services Corp.; not rated) controls
Interbank, with an equity share of 99.3% as of June 30, 2012. In turn,
Intercorp Peru Ltd. (Intercorp, formerly known as IFH Peru Ltd.;
BB-/Stable/--) controls IFS, holding 68.9% of the group's shares.
Rodriguez-Pastors, a renowned Peruvian family, controls Intercorp.
IFH has a "weak" business risk profile and an "aggressive" investment strategy
and financial risk profile, in our view. Although Interbank would not
consolidate in case of bankruptcy of Intercorp, such an event could negatively
affect Interbank's financial flexibility. We believe that if such a bankruptcy
were to occur, Peru's financial banking sector regulator would restrict
potential cash distributions to Intercorp from Interbank to preserve the
financial health of the banking system. We also expect that Interbank's good
overall stand-alone creditworthiness and liquidity would allow it to face any
potential weakening of its financial flexibility in such a scenario.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Interbank reflects our expectation that the bank will
maintain its good market position as the fourth largest bank in Peru, healthy
asset quality, good profitability, and "adequate" capitalization and liquidity
during the next two years. We could upgrade Interbank if we raise the
sovereign foreign currency rating on Peru and if the bank significantly
strengthens its market position. We could lower the rating on Interbank if we
lower the sovereign foreign currency rating, if the bank's capitalization
deteriorates to a RAC ratio before diversification of less than 7%, or if the
bank's liquidity and financial flexibility deteriorate significantly.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Lead Bank Rating BBB/Stable/--
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding And Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)