(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Peru-based Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank (Interbank) has maintained a steady growth path and good credit quality despite intense competitive dynamics. -- We are affirming our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on Interbank. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Interbank will maintain its good market position and adequate asset quality metrics over the next two years. Rating Action On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' issuer credit rating on Interbank. The outlook remains stable. The bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb'. Rationale The rating on Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank (Interbank) reflects the bank's "adequate" (as our criteria define the term) business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our SACP for a commercial bank operating only in Peru is 'bbb'. Our economic risk score reflects our opinion that economic improvements and a commitment to cautious fiscal policies and economic stability have strengthened the Peruvian government's ability to withstand significant external shocks. In addition, the Peruvian economy is currently in an expansionary phase, though this is not creating economic imbalances, in our opinion. However, risks emanate from the financial system's still-high, although decreasing, foreign currency exposure. Our industry risk score for Peru is supported by sound regulations and regulators' strong track record as well as Peru's stable share of core deposits. Although the private pension system has helped to deepen the domestic capital market, we believe the market remains narrow. We view the bank's business position as "adequate." With total assets of about $8.6 billion as of June 30, 2012, Interbank is the Republic of Peru's (foreign currency BBB/Positive/A-2, local currency BBB+/Positive/A-2) fourth-largest financial institution in terms of total loans and deposits, with a market share of about 11% in both cases. We believe that Interbank will continue to take advantage of its good market position and favorable prospects in Peru's economy, and that the bank will maintain its adequate operating efficiency and healthy asset quality, leading to expanding business volumes. These factors should result in a good return on average assets (ROAA) of about 2%-3%, despite the potential for spreads to decline further amid high competition in the Peru's financial system. We view Interbank's capitalization as "adequate." This reflects our expectation that our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification should average closer to 8% over the next 12 months to 18 months. Our base case scenario incorporates loan growth of 10% in 2012, a ROAA of about 2.5%, and a dividend payout of about 45%. Our risk position assessment for Interbank is also "adequate." We consider the bank's loan portfolio to be well diversified between customers and economic sectors and likely to remain healthy because of the solid performance of Peru's economy. The top 20 largest loans represent about 12% of the bank's total loans, which we consider adequate. In addition, Interbank's historical credit losses are in line with industry trends, with values slightly higher in the first half of 2012 due to a higher-than-average exposure in the retail segment. The bank posted nonperforming loans (NPLs) of 1.8% of total loans and good loan loss reserves that represented 2.4x of NPLs as of June 30, 2012. We believe that Interbank's funding profile is in line with the industry's, with deposits representing about 75% of total liabilities and about 85% of total deposits maturing within one year. We believe that the bank's deposits benefit from a relatively large retail deposit base (deposits from individuals represent about 45% of total deposits) and Peru's growing economy. In addition, the bank has good access to domestic and global capital markets. We also consider its liquidity as "adequate." Cash, money market instruments, and liquid securities (excluding investments in equity and corporate and banks bonds) represented about 30% of total assets and 46% of total deposits as of June 30, 2012. These levels are relatively good, in our view. Interbank has a diversified business profile, with active participation in both retail and corporate lending. Intercorp Financial Services Corp. (IFS, formerly known as Intergroup Financial Services Corp.; not rated) controls Interbank, with an equity share of 99.3% as of June 30, 2012. In turn, Intercorp Peru Ltd. (Intercorp, formerly known as IFH Peru Ltd.; BB-/Stable/--) controls IFS, holding 68.9% of the group's shares. Rodriguez-Pastors, a renowned Peruvian family, controls Intercorp. IFH has a "weak" business risk profile and an "aggressive" investment strategy and financial risk profile, in our view. Although Interbank would not consolidate in case of bankruptcy of Intercorp, such an event could negatively affect Interbank's financial flexibility. We believe that if such a bankruptcy were to occur, Peru's financial banking sector regulator would restrict potential cash distributions to Intercorp from Interbank to preserve the financial health of the banking system. We also expect that Interbank's good overall stand-alone creditworthiness and liquidity would allow it to face any potential weakening of its financial flexibility in such a scenario. Outlook The stable outlook on Interbank reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its good market position as the fourth largest bank in Peru, healthy asset quality, good profitability, and "adequate" capitalization and liquidity during the next two years. We could upgrade Interbank if we raise the sovereign foreign currency rating on Peru and if the bank significantly strengthens its market position. We could lower the rating on Interbank if we lower the sovereign foreign currency rating, if the bank's capitalization deteriorates to a RAC ratio before diversification of less than 7%, or if the bank's liquidity and financial flexibility deteriorate significantly. Ratings Score Snapshot Lead Bank Rating BBB/Stable/-- SACP bbb Anchor bbb Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding And Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--