Overview
-- U.S.-based footwear company Wolverine World Wide Inc. is in the
process of acquiring Performance and Lifestyle Group (PLG) from Collective
Brands Inc.
-- Wolverine will finance the roughly $1.23 billion transaction with new
debt issuance, including the proposed $1.1 billion of senior secured credit
facility.
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to
Wolverine, and our preliminary 'BB' issue rating on the proposed senior
secured credit facility, with a preliminary recovery rating of '2'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Wolverine should perform
resiliently over the next 12 months, while gradually reducing adjusted
leverage.
Rating Action
On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-'
preliminary corporate credit rating to Wolverine World Wide Inc. The outlook
is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB' issue-level rating to
Wolverine's proposed $1.1 billion senior secured credit facility, one notch
above the corporate credit rating. The facility consists of a $400 million
term loan A, a $500 million term loan B, and a $200 million revolver. The
preliminary recovery rating on the facility is '2', reflecting our
expectations of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for the lenders in case of a
payment default. The ratings are subject to review upon receipt of final
information.
Rationale
Our preliminary ratings on Wolverine reflects our view that the company's
financial profile will be "aggressive" following completion of the PLG
acquisition, as the company will have a high level of debt, with pro forma
debt-to-EBITDA leverage in excess of 4.5x. In addition, we believe the
company's financial policy is moderate, given the pending debt-financed
transaction; the company has operated with very modest debt levels in recent
years.
Our ratings further reflect our view of Wolverine's "fair" business risk,
underpinned by the group's strong niche positions in the U.S. footwear market,
and the strength and growth potential of most of its brands. The business risk
assessment is constrained by our view of the fragmented and competitive market
in which Wolverine operates, as well as by its limited geographic
diversification and narrow product offering.
The company will have high debt levels after the transaction, with pro forma
adjusted debt leverage initially about 4.6x. We believe this should gradually
decline towards 4x within the next 12 to 18 months, while the ratio of funds
from operations (FFO) to debt should improve to the high teens. As such, we
believe credit measures are in line with indicative ratios for a financial
risk profile that we characterize to be aggressive. These credit measures
include debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 4x-5x and FFO to total debt of 12%-20%.
Our base-case scenario incorporates the following assumptions:
-- Organic revenue growth in the mid- to high-single-digit area over the
next 12 to 18 months, supported by new store openings, geographic expansion
outside the U.S. market, and higher selling prices.
-- Combined EBITDA margins will decline to the 14% area from Wolverine's
historical over-15% EBITDA margin. We believe that modest input cost inflation
will be largely offset by higher volume, favorable price/mix, and operating
efficiency gains. We anticipate that synergies resulting from the PLG
acquisition will be minimal in 2012 and 2013 since the two entities will be
run fairly independently over the next 18 months, according to management.
-- We estimate capital expenditures in the $40 million area for the next
year.
-- We assume a policy maintaining a dividend payment in the $20-$25
million range, and no share repurchase or acquisition activity for the next
roughly 18 months. We expect the company to use internally generated cash to
reduce debt.
However, we remain cautious in view of future deleveraging, given our view of
the execution risks related to the transaction. This is the largest company
that Wolverine has acquired and it has never acquired several brands at once.
We also believe the company could have difficulty merging the cultures of the
two companies.
Still, we believe the PLG business will enhance Wolverine's scale and market
position, with combined sales of over $2.5 billion, up significantly from $1.4
billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. While the business will remain
narrowly focused in the highly competitive casual footwear sector, we believe
the PLG brands will complement Wolverine's portfolio of well-known brands.
Also, greater diversification by brand will reduce the company's reliance on
its largest brand (Merrell) to less than 25% of combined revenues. Geographic
diversification will remain somewhat limited, with less than 25% of combined
sales generated outside of North America.
Liquidity
We view Wolverine's liquidity as "adequate," with sources of cash that are
likely to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of Wolverine's
liquidity incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- We forecast sources of liquidity to exceed uses of liquidity by more
than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
-- We estimate net sources would be positive even if EBITDA fell 15%.
-- Pro forma for the transaction, Wolverine will have access to a $200
million five-year revolving credit facility maturing in 2017, which will be
largely undrawn upon closing of the transaction.
-- We understand that the covenants under the bank loan agreement will be
set with 20%-25% headroom, and will not materially tighten in the next 12
months.
-- The company has no debt maturities until 2017. Mandatory amortization
is limited over the next two years, with $25 million falling due over the next
12 months and $35 million between 12 and 24 months.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on Wolverine's senior secured credit facility is 'BB',
one notch above the corporate credit rating on the group. The recovery rating
on the facility is '2', reflecting our expectations of substantial (70%-90%)
recovery for the lenders in case of a payment default. For the complete
recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Wolverine
World Wide Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect following the publication of
this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Wolverine should perform resiliently
over the next 12 months, maintaining its strong niche positions in the U.S.
footwear market, and expanding its operations internationally following the
acquisition of PLG. We believe the company will use internally generated cash
to reduce its debt-to-EBITDA leverage to 4.0x over the next 12 to 18 months.
If debt leverage were to increase to over 5x on a sustained basis (possibly
from lower-than-anticipated volume growth and profit margins declining by over
200 basis points) or if there is a meaningful integration stumble,
particularly given the large size of the transaction, we could lower the
ratings.
Conversely, if we believe leverage is sustainable in the 3.5x area and FFO to
debt increases to over 20% (which would be commensurate with a "significant"
financial risk profile), we could raise the rating. This could result from
stronger-than-anticipated geographic expansion, and the faster-than-expected
achievement of synergies, leading to at least 100 basis points of improvement
in margins versus our base case.
Ratings List
Preliminary Ratings Assigned
Wolverine World Wide Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB- (prelim)/Stable/--
Senior secured
$400 mil. term loan A BB (prelim)
Recovery rating 2 (prelim)
$500 mil. term loan B BB (prelim)
Recovery rating 2 (prelim)
$200 mil. revolver BB (prelim)
Recovery rating 2 (prelim)
