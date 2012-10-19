Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings affirms the city of Houston, TX's outstanding $323.5
million airport system special facilities revenue bonds (Continental Airlines
Inc. Terminal E Project) series 2001 at 'B'. The series 2001 bonds are
fixed-rate revenue bonds with a final maturity in 2029. The Rating Outlook
remains Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
UAL'S FINANCIAL STRENGTH: United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) has
demonstrated continued improvements in its underlying financial strength, debt
position and liquidity since the closing of the United-Continental merger on
Oct. 1, 2010. The combined carrier has maintained a strong utilization of the
facility. UAL has a Fitch Issuer Default rating of 'B' and a Stable Outlook.
ESSENTIAL NATURE OF THE TERMINAL: Terminal E handles the majority (77%) of UAL's
international operations and a large share (60%) of the total airline
international traffic at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH or
Intercontinental). IAH is a fundamentally strong airport (rated 'A+' on its
subordinate lien revenue bonds with Negative Outlook) that serves a large base
of both origination and destination (O&D) and connecting traffic, and is a major
international gateway for UAL. IAH serves as the primary commercial airport for
the metropolitan area and as a major system hub for UAL.
UNSECURED OBLIGATIONS OF UAL: The limited revenue stream and the unsecured
guarantee of UAL are mitigated by the re-letting provisions allowing the airport
to retake the facility in the event of an early lease termination.
LACK OF DEBT SERVICE RESERVE: Bondholders do not have access to cash reserves or
structural enhancements.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION:
-- Any changes in the credit of UAL would have a direct effect on the rating.
See related analysis on United Continental, dated Sept. 13, 2012, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
SECURITY:
Special facilities rent paid by UAL pursuant to the special facilities lease
secures the Continental Terminal E Project bonds.
CREDIT UPDATE:
Intercontinental serves as the primary commercial airport for the metropolitan
area and it is the only Houston-area airport providing international service.
Intercontinental's traffic has held up relatively well through the recent
downturn, with modest declines in enplanements at a 1.2% compound annual growth
rate (CAGR) between 2006 and 2011. The year 2011 saw a 1% decrease in
enplanements, and enplanements were essentially flat in the first eight months
of 2012 (through August, down 0.1% when compared to the same time period in
2011). International traffic continued to see a more robust recovery than
domestic; international enplanements increased by 1.5% while domestic traffic
was down 1.3% in 2011. UAL has continued to operate its major system hub at the
airport since the merger with Continental in October of 2010, without any major
scheduling or hubbing changes; no significant changes in traffic profile are
expected as a result of the merger. UAL accounted for approximately 87% of
Intercontinental's passengers and 79% of total international traffic in 2011.
Terminal E is a 600,000 square-foot facility with 23 gates that can handle both
domestic and international passenger traffic. The terminal is an essential
facility for the airport itself as well as for UAL's international operations.
Terminal E handles about 30% of total Intercontinental traffic while the
terminal's international traffic of 5.2 million passengers in 2011 represented
13% of all airport passengers and 60% of all international traffic. Traffic at
Terminal E decreased 7.9% through the first eight months of 2012. The drop in
traffic is due to the 1.4% total UAL capacity decrease as measured by available
seat miles (ASMs), representing a 1.7% decrease and 3.6% decrease in frequencies
and seats, respectively.
In September 2012, Fitch affirmed UAL's IDR at 'B' with a Stable Outlook; UAL's
credit profile is supported by its leadership positions across its extensive
global route network, strong liquidity profile and growing unencumbered asset
base. Year-to-date operating results have weakened due to on-going challenges
with its merger integration, and rising fuel prices. When combined with higher
capital expenditures (for necessary fleet renewal and other investments) and a
softening macro environment, Fitch expects free cash flow (FCF) to be negative
in 2012. Nonetheless, UAL remains on track with its deleveraging plan as
evidenced in the $2.6 billion debt reduction since the merger. Management also
remains committed to maintaining capacity discipline as reflected in the third
round of capacity reduction announced last week. Even during capacity reduction,
UAL continues to demonstrate its commitment to Houston through a recent
agreement to state Houston as UAL's B787 base for training and maintenance. This
could lead to a high utilization of the B787 in the Houston market, particularly
because of the opportunity cost associated with repositioning aircrafts to other
airports. More information on the Fitch rating of United Continental Holdings,
Inc. and the most recent rating action press release dated Sept. 13, 2012can be
found at www.fitchratings.com.
The Continental Terminal E Project bonds financed the construction and
development of Terminal E Intercontinental, which UAL uses as an international
connection hub and Latin American gateway. Terminal E was built in two phases
and fully opened in January 2005.