May 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Casablanca-based Wafa Gestion's National
Scale Asset Manager Rating at 'M2+(mar)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation recognises Wafa Gestion's long-established franchise in the
Moroccan asset management industry and its integrated technological platform
allowing efficient investment operations. It also reflects the support from
shareholders, Attijariwafa Bank ('BB+'/Stable) and Amundi.
Challenges facing Wafa Gestion include the expansion of risk management and
control practices beyond the thoroughly-covered compliance and internal control
aspects. This includes enhancing credit and liquidity risk management, as well
as controls on potential conflicts of interests given the affiliation to
Attijariwafa Bank.
Wafa Gestion's 'M2+(mar)' rating is based on the following category scores,
which represents a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score:
Company and Staffing: 2.50
Risk Management and Controls: 2.75
Portfolio Management: 2.25
Investment Administration: 2.00
Technology: 2.25
COMPANY AND STAFFING
Wafa Gestion is the largest Moroccan asset manager in terms of assets under
management (AUM), with a diversified client base of local institutional and
retail investors. Its development in the retail and corporate segments is
largely supported by the banking network of its parent Attijariwafa Bank
and, to a lesser extent Credit du Maroc. The company benefits
from a strong financial standing. Staffing resources are generally stable,
well-dimensioned and experienced.
RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROLS
The control function carried out by the two internal controllers for regulatory
purposes provides strong mitigants to compliance-related risks. They benefit
from enhanced accessibility to and reporting capacity on portfolio data through
the integrated technological platform. Investment risk management is still to be
strengthened as mentioned above.
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Wafa Gestion's fixed income and equity investment processes are rigorous and
well structured, increasingly drawing on internal fundamental equity and credit
research. They follow a committee-driven approach and focus almost exclusively
on domestic markets, although limited international diversification may be
implemented (up to 10% per regulation). The strengthening of credit selection
and monitoring processes also remains a priority, especially when considering
the rapid development of this market segment.
INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION AND TECHNOLOGY
Operational and valuation procedures are efficient and adequately controlled.
The integration of IT systems around the central tool, Manar, has enhanced the
automation of middle and back-office activities, while external data processing
(with custodians, brokers and counterparties), remains a largely manual process.
All tasks relating to valuation and reporting to customers are performed
independently from the front office. Fitch notes that the development of a
fully-fledged website, currently in progress, will in turn improve transparency
to investors.
COMPANY PROFILE
Wafa Gestion is the asset management arm of Attijariwafa Bank, its main
shareholder with 66% of the capital, while the remainder of the shares are held
by the French asset manager, Amundi. Wafa Gestion employed 44 staff at end-March
2012 and was managing assets totalling MAD69bn (about EUR6.2bn) on behalf of
Moroccan institutional investors, large corporates and retail clients. Wafa
Gestion invests almost solely in the local market and covers all asset classes
although a large portion (90%) of AUM is concentrated in money market and bond
products, in line with the local market.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the
aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on
www.fitchratings.com.
