Overview -- The continued weakening of the solar power sector is weighing on the credit risk profile of MEMC Electronic Materials, which gets roughly 70% of its gross margins from its solar development business. -- The company is in the midst of a restructuring that may help it right-size its cost structure over the long run, but in the short run we expect, on a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis, that free operating cash flow will be negative through the third quarter of this year due to one-time restructuring costs. In addition, the company's on-balance-sheet debt obligations are significant. -- We are lowering the company's corporate credit rating two notches, to 'B+' from 'BB', and revising the company's financial risk profile to "aggressive" from "intermediate". At the same time, we are taking the company off of CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The negative outlook reflects continued uncertainty in the solar energy market and the need for the company to demonstrate that it can return to profitability. Rating Action On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on MEMC Electronic Materials Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB'. We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Dec. 12, 2011. At the same time, we revised our financial risk profile score to "aggressive" from "intermediate". The outlook is negative. The '4' recovery rating is unchanged. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that while the restructuring announced in December 2011 may deliver longer-run benefits to the company, cash flow will be negative in the first half of 2012 as the company works through the cash costs of shuttering its vulnerable solar materials business. There is uncertainty as to whether solar energy system installations and sale prices will support a stabilization of cash flows in a solar market that remains very challenging. Whether the company will be able to support its sizable on-balance-sheet debt will depend substantially on whether it can successfully continue to sell solar photovoltaic systems into a market with weakening demand, industry consolidation, and fierce competition. Also, a series of management changes, most recently the May 16 resignation of the chief financial officer, adds uncertainty as to how the company will navigate these challenging conditions. The aggressive business risk profile reflects the expected weaker financial performance. Since the company announced its restructuring in early December 2011, our view of MEMC's sales prospects has materially declined. Our base case forecast projects lower levels of solar installations--400 megawatts (MW) in 2012 and 2013, compared with 800 MW and 1,000 MW in our prior forecast. Along with restructuring costs, we expect cash flows to be negative in at least the first two quarters of this year. In our base case, funds from operations at year-end 2012 are expected to be $245 million, assuming an installed price of $3.50 per watt. Further declines in solar energy system prices below our base case are possible and could further pressure the company's earnings and cash flow outlook. Currently, about 27% of MEMC's solar business is financed using sale leaseback transactions, with the balance financed through direct sale transactions and typical project financings. We impute sale leaseback debt based on the company's lease payment obligations to fully account for MEMC's role in this form of financing. Although all sale leaseback transactions are performed with nonrecourse, special-purpose entities (SPE) that are 100% owned by MEMC, the strategic importance of the ongoing performance of these entities to MEMC's business connects the SPEs to MEMC. As a result, we treat the lease obligations of these SPEs similar to operating leases, adding to existing on-balance-sheet debt of $606 million as of March 31, 2012. This approach reduces the amount of debt on the balance sheet relative to GAAP, which imputes the full sale value of the solar energy system. (Our operating lease adjustment adds approximately $350 million in debt through 2012, according to our base case projections, whereas GAAP accounting would suggest a debt balance, including sale leaseback and nonrecourse debt, of $1.7 billion under this scenario.) Our adjustments also attribute as operating cash flows the sale proceeds of the system to financing entities, less the company's costs, which increases operating cash flows relative to GAAP accounting. Utilizing this approach in 2012, we expect adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be around 20%, FFO interest coverage to be 2.0x, and adjusted debt to total capitalization to be approximately 60%. These projections, which reflect the adjustments described above, materially differ from GAAP-based credit metric calculations. On a trailing 12-month GAAP basis ending March 31, MEMC's FFO to total debt is negative, and leverage is more than 75%. The business risk profile remains "weak" in our view, despite the fact that the restructuring focused primarily on closing MEMC's vulnerable solar materials manufacturing business. Although the decision positions the company to reduce its cost profile, business risks in the solar development segment have deteriorated during the past quarter as global demand for solar, once led by European markets, has dried up due to the ongoing economic contraction there. The U.S. solar market growth is likewise hindered by record-low natural gas prices and the expiration of the solar cash grant in lieu of investment tax credits. While MEMC's semiconductor business is an otherwise stabilizing influence, our outlook for this sector is neutral to slightly negative, and we do not expect any dramatic rebound in semiconductor profitability through 2012. We are looking at the continued execution of the company's restructuring plan. To date, it has reduced headcount by close to 20%, it closed the polysilicon factory in Merano, Italy, and its consolidation of the solar materials segment and the solar energy segment is on schedule. We expect that any potential improvement in the cost profile would be reflected in the second half of 2012, but this would still depend on the uncertain recovery of the semiconductor and solar markets. Results in the first half that suggest that sales and leaseback transactions have lagged could extend cash flow recovery. Liquidity In line with our liquidity criteria, we view MEMC's liquidity as less than adequate. Although the company has a cash balance of $380.6 million and $256.3 million available under its $400 million revolving facility as of the first quarter of 2012, if full year 2012 EBITDA falls below $230 million, the company could come close to breaching its 2.5x liquidity covenant. To date in 2012, MEMC has amended its credit facility to reduce its liquidity covenant and allow for a higher consolidated coverage ratio, both of which will revert back to initial covenants in the fourth quarter of 2012. While these amendments were prudently put in place to give the company more cash flow flexibility during the restructuring, the reliance on continued amendments over and above the current amendments would negatively affect MEMC's liquidity position. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the uncertain solar energy market, and the company's reliance on a market recovery in its semiconductor and solar energy segments for improved financial performance. Our base case projections look to funds from operations of $245 million this year. A shortfall from our base case could trigger another ratings downgrade. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company has positive cash flow by the end of 2012, and if we see signs that MEMC can achieve modest growth in its solar development business that is sustainable through 2013 and beyond. We do not contemplate an upgrade during the outlook horizon given the company's current internal challenges and the solar market's weak fundamentals. Ratings List Ratings Lowered; Off CreditWatch To From MEMC Electronic Materials Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Negative/-- BB/Watch Neg/-- Senior unsecured B+ BB/Watch Neg Recovery Rating Unchanged Recovery rating 4