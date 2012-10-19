Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following Indiana
Finance Authority (IFA) bonds:
--$4,485,000 facilities revenue bonds, series 2012L;
--$56,560,000 facilities revenue bonds, series 2012M.
The bonds, which will fund the renovation of the Indiana state fairgrounds'
Coliseum complex and refund $9.6 million in outstanding 2002 debt related to the
fairgrounds, are expected to be sold through negotiation the week of Oct. 22,
2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA+' rating on outstanding Indiana
appropriation-backed debt issued by various state agencies.
The IFA was established in 2005. The state's debt structure formerly was diffuse
with state appropriation-backed debt issued through several commissions and
authorities. The IFA is the successor agency to the former agencies.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are limited obligations of the IFA, secured by biennial state
legislative appropriations, although the state expects that state fair
commission revenues will be sufficient to pay debt service and general fund
revenues will not be necessary for this purpose.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--APPROPRIATION SECURITY: Bond payment relies on biennial legislative
appropriations, although appropriation risk is mitigated by the state's reliance
on appropriation debt to fund its capital program and the requirement of
legislative approval for projects and financings. General obligation debt is
constitutionally prohibited.
--LOW DEBT BURDEN: Indiana's low debt burden is one of the key credit strengths
underlying its high rating. A third of the state's net tax-supported debt was
issued for a stadium and convention center project and is expected by the state
to be self-supporting from earmarked local tax revenues.
--HIGH RESERVE LEVELS: Indiana's budgeting has been strong and the state
maintained budget balance and a solid reserve position despite weakened economic
and revenue performance in the recession.
--MANUFACTURING-HEAVY ECONOMY: An economy that remains considerably concentrated
in manufacturing, particularly transportation equipment, exposes the state to
economic downturns.
CREDIT PROFILE
The series L bonds will refund $9.6 million outstanding 2002 State Fair
Commission fairgrounds revenue bonds. The series M bonds will fund extensive
renovation of the existing Coliseum at the fairgrounds and the construction of a
new arena adjacent to the Coliseum. The new arena is expected to be complete by
Aug. 1, 2013, while the Coliseum renovation is expected to be complete by Aug.
1, 2014.
Given that the bonds are payable from biennial state appropriations, the 'AA+'
rating rests on the credit quality of the state. The IFA and the Indiana State
Fair Commission both commit to seek state appropriations for debt service,
although the state expects that commission revenues in fact will be sufficient
to pay debt service. Maximum annual debt service is estimate at $4.3 million.
The commission, which was created by the general assembly in 1990, consists of
eight members, the majority appointed by the governor. Since appropriations are
not available unless the projects are available for use, the structure includes
some capitalized interest and a requirement for casualty and business
interruption insurance.
Indiana's credit is characterized by a historical pattern of low debt, balanced
financial operations, and a commitment to funding reserves to provide a cushion
in times of economic and revenue decline. These strengths are offset by an
economy that, despite ongoing diversification, remains heavily concentrated in
the cyclical manufacturing industry.
Low debt is a principal credit strength for Indiana: the state's net
tax-supported debt of $2.9 billion equates to a low 1.3% of personal income.
Indiana does not issue general obligation debt, which is constitutionally
prohibited. The state meets the bulk of its capital needs through debt issuance
by the IFA secured by biennial state lease-rental appropriations.
Indiana's budgeting has been strong, with a focus on structural solutions to
close budget gaps. After a budget is enacted, the budget agency has significant
statutory authority to administer the budget and scale back spending as needed,
allowing the state to be responsive to changing conditions.
The state maintained budget balance and a solid reserve position despite
significant economic and revenue weakening in the recession. Combined fund
balances dropped from $1.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2009 (about 11% of
operating revenues) to a still meaningful $831 million at the end of fiscal
2010. Revenue results for fiscal 2011 were strong and spending austerity
continued with the budget for the current fiscal 2012-2013 biennium. The state
reported an increase in balances to $2.15 billion at the end of fiscal 2012, 15%
of operating revenues. This is expected to drop only minimally to $2 billion at
the end of the biennium on June 30, 2013 despite a $361 million taxpayer refund
and supplemental pension funding of the same amount, both triggered by the high
fiscal 2012 ending balance. Although the bulk of the state's ending balance is
in the form of general fund balance rather than the rainy day fund, it provides
a substantial financial cushion for the state.
State operating revenue grew a reported 8.9% in fiscal 2011 (unadjusted for the
restatements discussed below), with particularly strong performance in personal
income taxes (up 18.3%, year-over-year) and 5.1% growth in sales tax revenue.
The state reports revenue growth of 6.4% in fiscal 2012 and forecasts a 2.2%
increase in the current fiscal year 2013.
In the past year, the state has announced two separate and unrelated material
restatements of financial information. Specifically, in December 2011 the state
reported that due to a programming error, monies from corporate tax e-filings
had not been transferred to the general fund although they are general fund
monies. This resulted in an additional $288 million to the general fund from
monies collected for fiscal years 2007 to 2011 as well as $32 million for fiscal
2012 year-to-date, for a total of $320 million. A subsequent and ongoing
internal audit of the Department of Revenue discovered an under-distribution of
local option income taxes for calendar years 2011 and 2012 that resulted in
state general fund revenue being overstated by $71 million in fiscal 2011 and
$135 million for the first eight months of fiscal 2012. Both errors have been
rectified. The state has initiated an external audit of the Department of
Revenue's systems, processes and procedures, which Fitch believes is important
to resolve concerns about internal controls following the errors.
Despite ongoing diversification, Indiana's economy remains highly dependent on
manufacturing, which makes up about 17% of employment and 22% of earnings in the
state compared to 9% and 10%, respectively, for the U.S. As a result, the state
is prone to large swings in conjunction with national business cycles.
Employment declined 6.7% between 2007 and 2009, well above the 4.9% drop for the
nation over that period, and the state's unemployment rate rose to a peak of
10.8% in May 2009.
Conditions improved in 2010, with employment growth of 0.3% compared to the
nation's 0.7% loss, and again in 2011 when the state saw a 1.2% year-over-year
increase, just above the U.S. rate. The 2.2% year-over-year increase for
September 2012 compares favorably to 1.4% growth for the nation. The state's
unemployment rate of 8.2% is above the national rate of 7.8% for September.
Indiana's personal income per capita equals 85% of that of the U.S., ranking the
state 41st of the states on this basis.