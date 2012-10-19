(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings assigned to Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. and Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. of New York (collectively referred to as Fidelity & Guaranty Life). The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fidelity & Guaranty Life continues to execute against its plan for measured growth, reduced expenses, improved capitalization, and a restructure of its investment portfolio. Reported statutory earnings were positive $64 million in the first half 2012 versus $115 million for full year 2011. Net income was affected by the statutory strain from increased sales, lower net investment yields and a slight increase in realized capital losses. Positively, bond quality remained consistent with Dec. 31, 2011, as only 3% of bonds were below investment grade. The trend toward lower full year impairment losses continues with a drop to $37 million in 2011 versus $114 million in 2010. For first half 2012 impairments have trended down to $9 million. Fitch expects Fidelity & Guaranty Life's earnings to remain level at approximately $120 million per year for the immediate future. Statutory capitalization is in line with rating expectations and is considered strong. In the first half of 2012, statutory capital has increased $13 million to $883 million while operating leverage remained flat at about 18 times (x), both compared to year-end 2011. Fitch estimates the company's risk based capital (RBC) to be approximately 364% at June 30, 2012. Fitch expects capital to grow modestly over the near term as statutory earnings will largely be used to fund growth and dividend payments to the parent company. Approximately $40 million of dividends were made in 2011 and Fitch expects this to remain steady over the immediate future. Fidelity & Guaranty Life has narrowed its product focus to the manufacture of equity-indexed annuity and indexed universal life products for brokers and independent agents. Fitch expects annuity premiums, which are up in the first half of 2012 compared to prior year, to continue to trend upward over the next year based on the execution of various marketing initiatives and general popularity of the product. Fitch's ratings also consider Fidelity & Guaranty Life's relatively limited product diversification, competitive challenges in the company's target markets, macroeconomic challenges associated with low interest rates and economic weakness, and a highly leveraged parent. F&G Life is a wholly owned subsidiary of HRG, a publicly traded holding company that seeks to acquire significant interests in businesses across a diverse range of industries. HRG is majority owned by investment funds affiliated with Harbinger. The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include: --RBC above 400% with operating leverage in the 15x range; --Prolonged self-sustaining capital growth through solid statutory earnings. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --If HRG's credit profile deteriorates; --RBC below 300% with operating leverage above 20x; --A prolonged spike in annuity surrenders; --Any significant issues with market conduct or regulatory environment. Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings: Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. of New York --IFS rating at 'BBB'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)