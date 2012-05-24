May 24 - Overview -- Power project EquiPower Resources Holdings LLC is refinancing its senior secured bank loan due 2018 and revolver due 2016 with new first- and second-lien term loan facilities. EquiPower is adding the 578 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired Liberty plant to the portfolio and restructuring existing hedges that eliminate material natural gas basis risk. -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB' issue rating and '1' recovery score to EquiPower's proposed $685 million first-lien term loan due 2018 and our preliminary 'BB' issue rating and '3' recovery score to the proposed $200 million second-lien term loan due 2019. -- The stable outlook on the new debt reflects fairly stable cash flow through 2014 due to hedging positions and favorable cash flow prospects thereafter given asset efficiency and expected retirement of aged coal plant capacity. Rating Action On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned it preliminary 'BB' rating to power generation project EquiPower Resources Holdings LLC's proposed $685 million first-lien term loan due 2018 and $90 million revolving credit facility due 2017. We also assigned our preliminary 'BB' rating to EquiPower's proposed $200 million second-lien term loan due 2019. The rating on the two liens is the same due to cross-default provisions. The outlook is stable. The preliminary '1' recovery rating on the first-lien term loan and revolver indicates expectations of a very high (90% to 100%) recovery if a default occurs, and the '3' preliminary recovery rating on the second-lien term loan indicates a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery. We affirmed our 'BB-' ratings on EquiPower's existing senior secured term loan due 2018 and senior secured revolver due 2016, but revised the outlook to positive from negative due to the potential to be taken out with new debt. Rationale EquiPower is refinancing its debt and adding the 578 megawatt (MW) combined-cycle Liberty plant in the PJM Interconnection region into the portfolio, which will now total 2,382 MW. The project will use proceeds plus cash to retire its existing senior secured debt, retire debt at the acquired Liberty plant, and restructure hedges to eliminate natural gas basis risk. Debt is repaid from capacity, hedge, and energy market revenues, with repayment accelerated by cash flow sweeps. The 'BB' rating results from having an overall competitive portfolio of natural gas-fired power plants operating in the New England Independent System Operator region (ISO) and now in the PJM Interconnection market with the addition of the 578 MW Liberty plant. We also believe that the projected debt burden at maturity of about $225 per kilowatt (kW) on a consolidated basis under our rated case assumptions, is likely refinanceable at reasonable terms. However, while the Liberty addition brings some cash flow diversity, it provides nearly one-half of consolidated cash flow from 2012 to 2020. Also, initial debt per MW after the refinancing and with the favorable Liberty addition rises to $409 per kW from $291 per kW without Liberty. On the energy side, the portfolio benefits from various hedges at all of the plants, except the Mass Power peaker plant. Parent Energy Capital Partners guarantees a minimum energy gross margin at Liberty through 2015. The portfolio also benefits from the current market dynamics of coal-to-gas switching and the planned retirement of 14,000 MW of coal units in PJM by 2015 that is helping to improve market heat rates. However, cash flow is highly exposed to volatile commodity markets on the unhedged portfolio. On the capacity side, EquiPower benefits from known capacity prices in PJM and New England ISO through mid-2016. Capacity revenue represents more than 50% of cash available for debt service through 2018 under our conservative assumptions. We assume ISO New England auction results come in at the administratively set floor price through 2017 and PJM capacity auction results relevant to Liberty are $125 MW-day. The 'BB' debt rating reflects these risks: -- Exposure to merchant power markets. -- Limited geographic and fuel diversity, with assets based in New England and PJM running on natural gas. -- Exposure to hedge losses for operational underperformance. -- Cash flow is highly sensitive to changes in operating heat rates and spark spreads. -- Refinancing risk in 2018 at debt leverage of around $225 per kW at maturity in 2018 under our case, including a fully drawn revolver. -- The limited risk that the Connecticut Generators Tax reducing cash flow could be extended beyond the June 30, 2013 sunset date. No legislation has been introduced to extend this tax. The following strengths mitigate weaknesses at the 'BB' rating. -- Merchant exposure is mitigated with investment-grade counterparty hedges for a large share of generation in 2013 and 2014. The parent guarantees a minimum margin floor at Liberty from 2013 to 2015. -- Capacity prices are known until mid-2016 in PJM and New England. While capacity prices are unpredictable, regulators will sooner or later develop a methodology that stabilizes the price at levels that attract investment. -- A 100% excess cash flow sweep reduces refinance risk, although it is paid after income tax-related distributions to equity. -- The non-peaking plant is only about 10 years old and with good operations and overall good technology. Some Lake Road and Milford Alstom units have had problems, but were upgraded and present low risk. Key assumptions in our financial forecast are use of our current natural gas price deck for corporates ($2 per million Btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, $3.50 in 2014, and thereafter rising with inflation), PJM capacity prices of $125 MW-day and New England ISO capacity floor prices beyond completed auction periods. Debt coverage service ratios in this case range from 1.13x in 2013 to 2.88x in 2018, on a consolidated debt basis. Liquidity Liquidity is limited to a debt service reserve covering 12 months principal and interest, funded from cash, backed by the revolver, or backed with a bank letter of credit. EquiPower can increase the revolver another $50 million subject to a rating affirmation, but may not be able to actually secure such an increase. Outlook The stable outlook on the new debt reflects fairly steady cash flow through 2014 due to hedging positions and favorable cash flow prospects thereafter given asset efficiency and expected retirement of aged coal capacity. An upgrade would require a big and sustainable improvement in merchant market prices that would reduce refinance risk to below $100/kW. A downgrade is possible if events occur that lead to confidence in debt at maturities being greater than about $250 per kW--such as lower-than-expected spark spreads or operational performance, or higher operating and maintenance costs. Related Criteria And Research Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List New Ratings EquiPower Resources Holdings LLC $685 mil 1st-lien term loan due 2018 BB(prelim)/Stable Recovery rating 1 $90 mil revolving credit fac due 2017 BB(prelim)/Stable Recovery rating 1 $200 mil 2nd-lien term loan due 2019 BB(prelim)/Stable Recovery rating 3 Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised/Recovery Rating Unchanged To From Senior secured BB-/Positive BB-/Negative Recovery rating 1