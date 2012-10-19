Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Dallas-based telecommunications provider AT&T Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2) are not affected by the company's plans to partially fund its approximate $10.2 billion net unfunded pension obligation through a $9.5 billion contribution of AT&T Mobility II LLC preferred equity. AT&T Mobility II LLC is the holding company for AT&T's wireless business. The contribution of preferred equity requires U.S. Department of Labor approval. Standard & Poor's does not anticipate ascribing any equity credit to the preferred instrument. While the preferred stock does not have a stated maturity, it has a put option in the seventh year, and therefore we view its permanence as insufficient to assign equity credit under our criteria. Nevertheless, we do not expect the transaction to have a meaningful effect on AT&T's key credit measures, including our adjusted leverage, which was about 2.5x as of June 30, 2012. Our debt calculation was about $108.6 billion as of the second quarter, which includes $25.2 billion of adjustments for unfunded pensions and other postretirement obligations (OPEBs), on a tax-adjusted basis. Pro forma for the transaction, we would expect the unfunded balance to be around $19.1 billion, primarily consisting of the unfunded OPEBs. However, since we would view the hybrid instrument as 100% debt-like, this would increase our debt amount by about $3.3 billion, with resultant leverage of around 2.6x. We do note that the transaction will benefit AT&T's cash flow in the near term through accelerated recognition of tax benefits, which would have otherwise accrued over time through normal pension contributions.