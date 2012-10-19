Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa): --Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB', Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local Currency IDR 'F2'; --Support Rating '2'; --Support Rating Floor 'BBB'. Caixa's long- and short-term national ratings of 'AAA(bra)' and 'F1+(bra)' respectively were unaffected. Caixa's ratings are based on the sovereign ratings of Brazil and reflect the federal government's full control and high probability of support. Fitch considers Caixa as a 'public-mission bank' given the increasingly important role it plays in national economic development and its involvement in numerous governmental programs. The ratings also take into account Caixa's strong institutional image and the fact that it is regarded as a safe haven in times of crisis and is the country's largest savings deposit taker. Caixa's ratings would be affected by potential alterations in the sovereign ratings and/or its shareholder's willingness to provide support. Fitch does not expect a change in its evaluation of the government's willingness to provide support over the rating horizon, and Brazil's sovereign Outlook remains Stable. Caixa's strategy is closely linked to the federal government's economic policies and this is reflected on both sides of its balance sheet. The bank acts as a major financial agent in the mortgage market and in a number of economic policy projects of the government. As such, the bank has been a key player in the implementation of several of the federal government's programs, such as the 'Programa de Aceleracao do Crescimento - PAC' (the 'Accelerated Growth Program'), the 'Programa Minha Casa, Minha Vida' (PMCMV) and the 'Bolsa Familia', a low-income family assistance grant. Moreover, it is one of the main transfer agents for the Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Servico (FGTS) (a government mandated worker severance fund), among others, and, like various other public banks, engages in managing the assets and resources of a number of subsidized funds and social programs. Caixa also manages the collection of federal lottery proceeds and is the largest collector and payer of social benefits in Brazil. Caixa continues to pursue its loan growth plans, with a particularly rapid expansion in residential lending, driven by the PMCMV, which grants subsidies to the lower income segments of the population. More recently, it has given impulse to its commercial portfolio, mainly with the 'Programa Caixa Melhor Credito' launched in April 2012 as part of the government's measures to stimulate the economy. Fitch observes that, despite the strong growth observed in the recent years, Caixa's operating earnings have remained largely stable but slightly lower than peers. This is explained by its relatively lower margins and less efficient operating cost structure. Fitch recognizes the improvement in Caixa's credit quality ratio in recent years, mainly in the real estate portfolio. Loans more than 90 days overdue represent around 2% of the total portfolio, while loan charge off remains within reasonable levels despite a recent increase. Loan loss reserves cover 72% of impaired loans (loans classified between the 'D to H' categories), a figure similar to domestic and regional players. Fitch notes that the recently observed and expected strong loan growth for both current and new customers will require a certain amount of seasoning in order to understand the new run rate of impairments and charge offs. In an economic environment that proves to be more challenging than originally anticipated by management projections, asset quality ratios may be adversely affected. Appropriate pricing for new loans and proactive collection policies will be required to preserve and improve current asset quality ratios, which is one of the main challenges of Caixa going forward. Caixa's most relevant asset/liability mismatches are relative to its exposure to local interest rates and maturities. While most loans are long-term, the bulk of deposits (53.3% of total funding at the first half of 2012 [1H'12]) are short-term, as savings deposits may be withdrawn after 30 days, and much of the bank's time deposits carry an immediate redemption clause. This is compensated by the longer tenor of the funds provided by the official institutions (19.5% of total funding at 1H'12) and the fact that the deposit base is very diluted and stable. In Fitch's view, Caixa's capitalization has long been a significant weakness, undermined not only by the deduction of some intangibles, such as deferred tax assets and goodwill, but also by the burden of the capital deployed on its insurance activities. As such, Caixa's Fitch Core Capital Ratio stood at a low 4.5% as of June 2012, the lowest among large Brazilian banks, and also, well below regional and international peers. The recent August 2012 capital injection resulted only in a minor change in this ratio. Going forward, it is expected that the government will provide further capital to the bank in order to sustain its growth and also allow the bank to comply with the future requirements that will be put in place with the implementation of Basel III rules in Brazil. This capitalization process is expected to be phased-in gradually. Meanwhile, Caixa's capital base will not necessarily show a significant cushion above the new capital requirements. Created in 1861, Caixa is Brazil's fifth-largest bank in assets and the second-largest in deposits. It is subordinate to the Ministry of the Treasury and operates in 5,500 municipalities, as both an agent for important government policies related to the housing, basic sanitation, infrastructure and development sectors and a player in commercial banking, through its extensive distribution network. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.br'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011); --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012). 