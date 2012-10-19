Overview
-- Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A. (COFIDE) has maintained its
important role in the development of infrastructure projects across Peru and
its very strong link with the government of Peru, while maintaining its other
credit fundamentals.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' issuer credit ratings on COFIDE. The
outlook on the long-term rating remains positive.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings
on COFIDE following an upgrade of the sovereign and if the bank's SACP remains
above 'bbb-'.
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-2'
issuer credit ratings on Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A. (COFIDE).
The outlook on the long-term rating remains positive. The stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) of the bank is 'bbb+'.
Rationale
The ratings on COFIDE reflect the bank's "adequate" (as our criteria define
the term) business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk
position, and "adequate" funding and liquidity. The ratings also reflect our
view that there is a high likelihood that the government of Peru (foreign
currency BBB/Positive/A-2, local currency BBB+/Positive/A-2) would provide
extraordinary and timely support to the bank in the event of financial
distress. Our view of this support is based on our assessment of COFIDE's
"very important" role, in accordance with our criteria, for government-related
entities (GREs). COFIDE has a "very strong" link with the government of Peru,
which has 98.5% ownership of the bank, and an important role in promoting and
financing productive investments and public and private infrastructure
throughout Peru.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in Peru is 'bbb'. Our economic risk score for
Peru is '5', reflecting our opinion that economic improvements and the
government's commitment to maintaining cautious fiscal policies and economic
stability have strengthened its ability to withstand significant external
shocks. In addition, the Peruvian economy is expanding, although this is not
creating economic imbalances, in our opinion. However, the financial system's
still-high, albeit decreasing, foreign currency exposure poses some risk. Our
industry risk score for Peru is '4', reflecting sound regulations, regulators'
strong track record, and the banking system's stable share of core deposits.
Although the private pension system has helped deepen the domestic capital
market, we believe the market remains narrow.
We view the bank's business position as "adequate." COFIDE is the second
largest public bank in Peru, with total assets of about Peruvian soles (PEN)
6.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012, and a 19% share in terms of assets among
public banks. COFIDE is a second floor bank that provides financing through
Peru's financial institutions, including commercial banks, municipal and rural
banks, credit unions, and entities specializing in small and midsize
enterprise (SME) financings. We believe that COFIDE has adequate business
stability, with its unique role providing competitive and long-term financing
to the SME segment in certain sectors of Peru's economy that the government
wants to promote, and its financing of infrastructure projects that are
necessary for the country's development. COFIDE's business diversity is
moderate, in our view, when compared with universal (multipurpose) banks that
offer a wider variety of business services. We considers COFIDE's management
to have the ability to execute its operational plans, based on its
satisfactory track record.
We view COFIDE's capital and earnings as "adequate," based on our projected
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification of about 7.1% for the
next 12 months to 18 months. Our RAC ratio is weaker than the regulatory
capital ratios mainly because of the bank's large equity exposure through its
investments in Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF; A+/Positive/A-1) that
attracts higher risk weights under our methodology, since we believe those
investments exist to support CAF's capital needs. Our forecast is based on our
base case scenario of loan growth of about 28% and return on average assets of
about 1% in 2012 and 2013, as well as a slightly lower dividend payout and a
similar capital injection in 2013, when compared with 2012.
We assess COFIDE's risk position as "strong," based on our view that our
projected capital ratios overestimate the bank's risks relative to its peers'.
COFIDE's SACP should capture benefits from the ongoing positive influence of
the bank's role as a service provider to the government of Peru. Although we
believe that the investments in CAF cannot act as a buffer against unexpected
losses, we expect that the government of Peru would likely provide the
required capital support to COFIDE to offset any such losses.
As a development bank, COFIDE's core business is lending to financial
institutions. Because it is prohibited from granting loans directly to
companies or the general public, the bank has a concentrated loan portfolio.
However, those entities provide financing to a diversified client base, and if
they face financial difficulty, COFIDE is able to access the ultimate loans to
recover the funding provided. This mechanism allows COFIDE to maintain very
good asset quality metrics that we believe will continue to benefit from
Peru's sound macroeconomic conditions and the bank's satisfactory origination
policies (as reflected in its very low level of nonperforming loans of 0.09%
as of September 2012).
We view COFIDE's funding and liquidity profile as "adequate." Although COFIDE
does not receive deposits because it is a second floor bank, we believe that
it benefits from the additional financial flexibility resulting from the
Peruvian government's guarantee of its financial obligations with multilateral
banks. Moreover, COFIDE's GRE status gives it ample flexibility regarding
refinancing, in our view, as demonstrated in the strong demand for the bank's
debt issuance. In addition, COFIDE's has longer term funding relative to
Peru's banking industry average. As of June 30, 2012, the bank's funding
consisted mainly of funds from multilateral organizations (20%), international
commercial banks (20%), Peruvian commercial banks (22.5%), international
capital markets (26.5%), and local capital markets (11.4%). We consider the
bank's liquidity as "adequate," given its long-term funding structure. Cash
and money market instruments represented about 10% of total assets as of June
30, 2012.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on
COFIDE if we upgrade Peru and if the bank's SACP remains above 'bbb-'.
We expect that the bank will maintain its important role in the development of
infrastructure projects across Peru, its promotion of development of certain
sectors in the country, and its very strong link with the government, while
maintaining its other credit fundamentals.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Strong 1
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support (0)
GRE Support (0)
Additional Factors (-1)
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A.
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB
