Overview
-- We recently revised our rating outlooks on Italy-based integrated
utility Enel SpA and its Spain-based subsidiary, Endesa S.A.,
to negative from stable following the downgrade of Spain. We affirmed the
ratings on both companies. We also affirmed our 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on
Chile-based Enersis S.A., which is owned by Endesa S.A.
-- As a result, we are affirming our 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on
Chile-based power generator Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A.
(Endesa Chile), which is owned by Enersis S.A.
-- The stable outlook on Endesa Chile reflects our expectations that the
company will continue to enjoy sound cash flow and maintain its strong credit
metrics.
-- A downgrade could result from a deterioration of the financial
condition of the company's indirect parent, Endesa S.A. We could also
downgrade Endesa Chile if its cash flow, liquidity, or financial flexibility
deteriorate, which could result from severe, prolonged droughts.
Rating Action
On Oct 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' issuer
credit rating on Chile-based power generator Empresa Nacional de Electricidad
S.A. Chile (Endesa Chile). The outlook remains stable.
Rationale
The 'BBB+' rating on Endesa Chile reflect our assessment of its business risk
profile as satisfactory and its financial risk profile as modest. Endesa
Chile's leading market position in the Chilean Interconnected Central System
(SIC) and the favorable regulatory and pricing conditions for power generation
in Chile support its satisfactory business profile. However, counteracting
these factors are the company's exposure to hydrology risk (volatile water
cycles) and investments in operations in lower-rated sovereigns, such as
Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru, which provide some diversity but expose
the company to greater economic volatility.
The company's modest financial risk profile is based on its good cash flow,
moderate consolidated debt, good credit metrics, and strong liquidity and
financial flexibility. The company's commercial strategy in Chile of using
sale contracts with indexed prices partially mitigates the inherent volatility
of its profitability and cash flow.
We expect that Endesa Chile will maintain its sound cash generation and cash
flow metrics, mainly as a result of favorable fundamentals for power demand in
the region. Assuming a conservative annual sales growth of approximately 5% on
average and normal hydrological conditions, we expect Endesa Chile to generate
EBITDA of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion in 2012 and 2013 (excluding its
Brazilian operations). We also expect consolidated debt to decrease to $3.5
billion in the same period. In line with this scenario, we project
consolidated funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt, FFO interest coverage, and
debt-to-EBITDA ratios of at least 40%, 6x, and 1.7x, respectively.
On an individual basis, we expect the company's operations in Chile to
generate about $1 billion annually before interest payments. These funds,
along with $200 million to $300 million received from subsidiaries (through
interest payments, dividends, or capital reductions), should allow the company
to cover less than $200 million of annual interest payments for the $2.0
billion debt in Chile, pay taxes, carry out annual capital expenditures of
$100 million to $160 million, and distribute relatively high dividends with no
significant increases in debt during 2012 and 2013.
Endesa Chile is a leading power generator in Latin America through its
ownership of about 14,800 megawatts of installed capacity (which includes its
Brazilian operations) that generates 55,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 60,000 GWh
per year. Endesa Chile is 60% owned by Enersis S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--), a
Chilean holding company with investments mainly in power generation and
electricity distribution in Latin America. Enersis, in turn, is 60.6% owned by
Spanish utility Endesa S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2).
Liquidity
We consider Endesa Chile's liquidity as strong. As of June 30, 2012, the
company had $331 million in consolidated cash reserves and short-term debt of
$358 million. In addition, the company had about $480 million of committed
unused bank lines and very good access to the markets that enhance the
company's financial flexibility.
We also incorporate the following factors in our base case analysis:
-- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.5x during the
next 24 months;
-- The sources-to-uses ratio will still be positive and covenant headroom
sufficient, even if EBITDA were to decline 30%; and
-- Endesa Chile maintains relatively good access to credit markets, and
prudent financial risk management strengthens the company's liquidity.
We expect that EBITDA of approximately $2 billion, coupled with the company's
cash reserves and committed bank lines, will allow Endesa Chile to maintain
capital expenditures of about $500 million and finance its working capital
needs and dividend payments.
According to the information Endesa Chile provided, the company is in
compliance with, and had adequate room under, its existing covenants. Main
covenants include the debt-to-EBITDA ratio, interest coverage ratio, and
minimum net worth.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Endesa Chile will continue to
benefit from the favorable economy in the region, with power demand growing
between 3%-5% in the countries it operates in. We also expect that Endesa
Chile will continue to enjoy sound cash flow that would allow it to internally
finance capital expenditures and dividend payments in 2012 and 2013, and
maintain consolidated adjusted debt-to-EBITDA levels below 2x.
The credit quality of Endesa's parent, as well as country risk exposures,
limit potential for an upgrade. A downgrade could result from a deterioration
of the financial condition of its indirect parent, Endesa S.A., which could
require Endesa Chile (and its parent Enersis) to upstream higher levels of
cash, which could dampen their credit metrics and financial flexibility. We
could also take rating actions on Enersis and Endesa Chile if Enel SpA is less
supportive of Endesa S.A., in our view, therefore making Endesa more reliant
on its subsidiaries. We could also downgrade the company if its cash flow,
liquidity, or financial flexibility deteriorate, which could result from
severe, prolonged droughts.
