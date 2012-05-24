May 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lusitano Mortgages No. 4 plc (Lusitano
4) and Lusitano Mortgages No. 5 plc (Lusitano 5), two Portuguese RMBS
transactions comprising loans originated by Banco Espirito Santo (BES) as
follows:
Lusitano 4
Class A (ISIN XS0230694233) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Off Rating Watch Negative
(RWN); Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN XS0230694589) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Off RWN; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN XS0230695552) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Off RWN; Outlook Negative
Class D (ISIN XS0230696360) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
Lusitano 5
Class A (ISIN XS0268642161) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Off RWN; Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN XS0268642831) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Off RWN; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN XS0268643649) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Off RWN; Outlook Negative
Class D (ISIN XS0268644886) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
The affirmations reflect Fitch's assessment of the transactions' structural
features, which could mitigate the potential payment interruption risk in case
of servicer default.
The Class A, B and C notes in both transactions were placed on RWN on 25
November 2011, reflecting concerns over the transactions' ability to withstand
liquidity shortfalls should the servicer default. The reserve funds for the two
deals are currently below their target amounts, as they are being utilised for
provisioning for defaulted loans, raising concerns that insufficient liquidity
would be available to support the notes in the event of default of BES (the
servicer). Fitch has received confirmation from BES that no additional
structural features will be added to the current structure to further support
the rated notes.
To assess the support available within the structures, Fitch took into account
the principal draw mechanism features that could be relied upon in the event of
payment interruption triggered by the insolvency of the servicer. The agency
found that the principal collections from the borrowers do not show significant
concentrations during the month. With the standard stresses in regard payment
interruption risk were applied, in Fitch's view, the structures would be
sufficient to cover for revenue shortfalls. For this reason, the agency has
affirmed the ratings on the notes.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Portugal - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions -
Amended
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria