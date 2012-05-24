Overview -- Weakness in U.S. natural-gas-compression and energy service provider Exterran Holding's domestic contract compression and international fabrication businesses and depressed margins in these segments have hurt its operating performance and increased its debt leverage. -- We are lowering the ratings on Exterran, including the corporate credit rating, to 'B+' from 'BB'. -- The stable rating outlook incorporates our expectation that Exterran's leverage will remain high, but acceptable for the rating category in the 4.4x area. Rating Action On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Houston-based Exterran Holdings Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. At the same time we lowered our issue rating on Exterran's secured debt (term loan and revolving facility) to 'BB' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) from 'BBB-'. The recovery rating remains '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also revised the recovery rating on the company's 7.25% senior notes and 4.75% convertible senior notes to '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default, from '3'. The issue level ratings on these notes remain unchanged at 'BB' (the same as the corporate credit rating). We also lowered the issue level rating on Exterran's 4.25% convertible senior notes to 'B+' from 'BB'. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a default. Rationale The ratings on Exterran Holdings Inc. reflect the company's participation in the highly competitive, capital-intensive natural gas compression services industry; its leveraged financial profile; deteriorating operating and credit metrics; its exposure to weak natural gas; and the master limited partnership (MLP) structure of Exterran's growing subsidiary, Exterran Partners L.P. (EXLP). The ratings also incorporate the company's respectable share of the domestic contract compression market and its business and geographic diversity. As of March 31, 2012, Exterran Holdings had approximately $1.70 billion in adjusted debt outstanding. Exterran's operating performance has deteriorated steadily over the past few years, because of continued soft conditions in its North American contract compression and international fabrication businesses. Lower demand, greater competition, and higher operating costs from cost over-runs have resulted in continued margin erosion, which led to lower revenue and EBITDA levels. Accordingly, EBITDA margins contracted significantly to 14.4% for the last-12-month (LTM) period ended March 31, 2012, compared with historical levels of over 20%. LTM EBITDA for the period ended March 31, 2012, was $367 million, a decline of about 12% year over year. Standard & Poor's categorizes Exterran's business profile as "weak", because of its exposure to natural gas price volatility, and its participation in the highly competitive and cyclical oil and natural gas industry. The company provides natural gas compression services in the U.S. and in several international markets. Exterran derived about 39% of its revenues and about 75% of its gross profit from its international and domestic contract compression businesses for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The company's international compression utilization for the past few quarters weakened due to lower demand, customer equipment rationalization, and competitive pressures. However, operating horsepower has increased in recent periods, and utilization is now on par with historical levels at 78%. Furthermore, the company expects utilization to continue to improve as it has secured several new contracts that will utilize currently idle equipment. Exterran competes in the highly competitive outsourced domestic contract compression market with exploration and production (E&P) companies that own their equipment. The company is expanding internationally in its fabrication business, in which it manufactures and installs equipment for natural gas and oil production facilities as well as for refineries and petrochemical facilities. We believe that cost overruns and timing delays associated with Exterran's projects have contributed to compressed margins in the past. The company recently announced a workforce reduction program and expects to reduce annual costs by $40 million to $45 million. For analytical purposes, we view the companies on a consolidated basis because of Exterran's full general partnership and significant limited partnership ownership stake in EXLP, as well as EXLP's strategic importance to Exterran. The company's long-term strategy is to continue asset drop-downs to the MLP. We make adjustments to Exterran's EBITDA due to its MLP subsidiary; we reduce Exterran's consolidated EBITDA by EXLP's third-party distributions. As of March 31, 2012, consolidated debt to trailing-12-month EBITDA was about 4.8x, and EBITDA interest was about 2.4x. We do not expect any meaningful debt reduction, and expect credit metrics to remain weak. Because of our expectation that industry conditions should remain flat, we expect EBITDA margins and EBITDA for 2012 and 2013 will approximate 15% and $425 million, respectively, similar to recent performance. We expect the company to be free cash flow negative for 2012 resulting in leverage of approximately 4.4x. For 2013, we forecast the company will be free cash flow negative resulting in leverage of approximately 4.4X. Liquidity Exterran's liquidity is "adequate". In accordance with "Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011, our assessment of Exterran's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by over 1.2x. -- As of March 31, 2012, liquidity sources included approximately $655 million in availability under its revolving credit facilities (including the MLP) and $24 million in cash. -- The company's debt maturity schedule is fairly manageable, and we expect operating cash flow would fund most of the company's budgeted capital expenditures of about $400 million for 2012. The financial covenants at Exterran's debt facility include maximum total debt to EBITDA of 5x and minimum EBITDA to interest expense of 2.25x. Financial covenants for the EXLP credit facility include maximum total debt to EBITDA of 4.75x (5.25x for two quarters following a drop-down) and minimum EBITDA to interest expense of 3x. Exterran currently has sufficient headroom under its financial covenants and we expect it will continue to have adequate covenant cushion through 2012. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Exterran to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook on Exterran is based on our expectation that consolidated debt to EBITDA will remain high, at about 4.4x for fiscal 2012, but appropriate for the rating. We would lower the ratings if leverage exceeded 5.0x for a sustained period, due to continued weakness in operating results and EBITDA contraction. Although unlikely, we would consider an upgrade if operating performance improves considerably and if the company maintains a consolidated total debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.75x on a consistent basis.

Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Stable To From Exterran Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- BB/Negative/-- Senior Secured BB BBB- Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured B+ BB Recovery Rating 4 4 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised Exterran Holdings Inc. Senior Unsecured Local Currency BB Recovery Rating 1 3 Exterran Energy Corp. Senior Unsecured Local Currency BB Recovery Rating 1 3 