May 24 - Fitch Ratings has revised Newfield Exploration Company's (Newfield) Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive. In addition, Fitch affirmed Newfield's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and the rating on the company's senior subordinated notes at 'BB'. A full list of ratings is included at the end of this release. The return to a Stable Outlook reflects the timing and challenges of the company's transition from being primarily a natural gas producer to being an oil focused company. Debt/PD (proved developed reserves) has increased to $8.23/boe (barrels of oil equivalent), calculated using debt balances as of March 31, 2012 and reserves as of December 31, 2011. This is well above levels Fitch had formerly noted as being in line with a potential upgrade ($7.00/boe). This is largely due to a decrease in proved developed natural gas reserves. These Debt/PD calculations include an adjustment adding asset retirement obligations (AROs) to balance sheet debt levels. Reserve growth for 2011 was driven by undeveloped bookings in the Williston (Bakken) and Monument Butte (Uinta) fields (72 mmboe out of 143 mmboe in total organic adds). Gains were partially offset by the reclassification of 15 mmboe of natural gas from proved undeveloped reserves to probable reserves, as required by SEC reporting standards, because they are no longer expected to be developed within the next five years. The rating reflects the company's relatively conservative financial profile. While management has stated it is willing to borrow to finance acquisitions, Fitch would expect acquisitions to be relatively small and also to be financed with divestitures of non-core related assets as the company focuses on continually high-grading its asset base. Credit metrics continued to improve as of March 31, 2012 as Newfield generated latest 12 months (LTM) EBITDAX of $1.76 billion which resulted in interest coverage of 9.44x and leverage of 1.66x as measured by debt-to-EBITDAX. Free cash flow (FCF; cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was negative $850 million during the LTM. Given expectations for production and capital spending, Fitch expects Newfield to remain modestly FCF negative in 2012. However, asset sales may provide a source to fund this deficit without increasing debt levels. Liquidity remains strong and stems from cash balances ($27 million on March 31, 2012), full availability under the company's $1.25 billion senior unsecured credit facility (maturing in June 2016) and from operating cash flows ($1.49 billion for the LTM period ending March 31, 2012). These numbers are before the April 30, 2012 redemption of $325 million of senior subordinated notes funded primarily through use of the company's credit facility. Following this redemption, the company's next debt maturities include the senior unsecured credit facility and $550 million of senior subordinated notes, both due in 2016. Newfield also maintains a significant amount of commodity hedges reducing the company's exposure to short-term commodity price volatility which continue to support operating cash flow levels. Key covenants are primarily associated with the senior unsecured credit facility and include maximum debt-to-book capitalization (60% covenant threshold), and minimum EBITDAX-to-interest expense (3.50 covenant level), which both had ample headroom at March 31, 2012. It is noteworthy that when Newfield refinanced its credit facility in June 2011 an NPV-to-debt covenant was dropped. This covenant had only counted 50% of the principal amount of senior subordinated notes in its calculation. The removal of this covenant removed the key incentive for the company to issue subordinated notes. It is also important to note that a future upgrade of the company's ratings would likely entail a continued one-notch differential between the company's senior unsecured and senior subordinated note ratings. Future debt offerings for the company are likely to be senior unsecured note offerings, which would reinforce the one-notch rating differential. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Newfield: --IDR at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BB+'; --Senior subordinated notes at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Relevant Research: --'Methodology' (Aug. 16, 2010); --'Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies: Sector Credit Factors' (April 6, 2010). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies