May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
eight classes of certificates linked to J.C. Penney Co. Inc. debentures
to 'BB-' from 'BB' and placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The certificates are related to five J.C. Penney Co. Inc.-related transactions
(see list).
Our ratings on the eight classes depend on our rating on the underlying
security, J.C. Penny Co. Inc.'s 7.625% debentures due March 1, 2097 ('BB-').
Today's rating actions reflect our May 17, 2012, rating actions where we
lowered our rating on the underlying security to 'BB-' from 'BB' and placed it
on CreditWatch negative. We may take subsequent rating actions on these
transactions due to changes in our rating on the underlying security.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
RATINGS LOWERED AND PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
CABCO Trust For J.C. Penney Debentures
US$52.65 mil ser:trust certificates due 03/01/2097
Class Rating
To From
Certificates BB-/Watch Neg BB
CorTS Trust For J.C. Penney Debentures
US$100 mil corporate-backed trust securities (CorTS) certificates
Class Rating
To From
Certificates BB-/Watch Neg BB
Corporate Backed Callable Trust Certificates J.C. Penney Debenture-Backed
Series 2006-1
US$27.5 mil series 2006-1
Class Rating
To From
A-1 BB-/Watch Neg BB
A-2 BB-/Watch Neg BB
Corporate Backed Callable Trust Certificates J.C. Penney Debenture Backed
Series 2007-1 Trust
US$55 mil corporate backed callable trust certificates J.C. Penney
debentures-backed series 2007-1
Class Rating
To From
A-1 BB-/Watch Neg BB
A-2 BB-/Watch Neg BB
Structured Asset Trust Unit Repackaging (SATURNS) J.C. Penney Co.
US$54.5 mil units series 2007-1
Class Rating
To From
A BB-/Watch Neg BB
B BB-/Watch Neg BB