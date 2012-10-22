(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
NEW YORK Oct 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services placed its ratings, including its 'BB-' corporate
credit rating, on Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (Wind), Italy's
second-largest integrated alternative telecommunications
operator, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The recovery rating on the senior secured facilities and
notes is unchanged at '2', indicating our expectation of
substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
The recovery ratings on Wind's third-lien (high-yield) notes
and subordinated payment-in-kind (PIK) notes remain unchanged at
'4' and '6', respectively, indicating our expectation of average
(30%-50%) and negligible (0%-10%) recovery for noteholders in
the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Wind's announcement that
it has approached its senior facilities lenders with a request
to amend the loans' covenants, which were set in 2010. The
CreditWatch reflects the likelihood that we could lower the
rating on Wind if the company is unable to increase the headroom
on its covenants. We have therefore changed our assessment of
Wind's liquidity profile to "less than adequate." However, in
our base-case scenario, we assume that Wind will either succeed
with the proposed amendments, or get support from its
shareholder, VimpelCom Ltd. (BB/Stable/--). The CreditWatch
placement also reflects a possibility of a one-notch downgrade
if we see no potential for improvement in Wind's capital
structure over the medium term.
The tightening headroom on the covenants resulted, among
other factors, from the higher than originally anticipated
Long-Term Evolution spectrum investments and more steep mobile
termination rates (MTR) cuts, as well as tougher overall
conditions in the Italian telecoms market. However, given that
Wind continues to outperform the Italian telecoms market and
deliver positive earnings growth excluding the impact of
regulatory actions, we view the possibility of the lenders
requiring early repayment of the loans as relatively low. We
also believe that if Wind does not receive consent from the
lenders, it has some short-term flexibility to comply with the
existing covenants through internal cash flow management, or
VimpelCom may provide it with some sort of support in order to
avoid a covenant breach.
We believe that the weaker macroeconomic environment along
with tougher competitive conditions will continue to place
pressure on average revenue per user--notably in Wind's core
mobile segment. We also view EBITDA growth as unlikely in 2013,
given the meaningful MTR cuts. As a result, we expect that
Wind's Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage ratio will reach
about 5.4x in 2012 and remain at a similar level in 2013, with
no deleveraging anticipated at this point without some form of
refinancing at its parent company level. We also do not
anticipate any improvement in free cash flow generation at Wind
over the medium term, given the high interest burden and higher
tax payments. Free cash flow generation in 2012 and 2013 will
not reach our previous expectation of EUR200 million, in our
view.
Liquidity
We view Wind's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our
criteria, reflecting primarily our projection of tight headroom
under Wind's maintenance covenants for its senior secured
facilities.
We expect, however, the ratio of liquidity sources to uses
to meaningfully exceed 1.2x in 2013, mainly due to significant
availability under its revolving credit facility and limited
debt amortization.
We project the following sources of liquidity pro forma for
Dec. 31, 2012:
-- Minimal cash balances at year end after repaying the
remainder EUR250 million on its bridge loan.
-- Undrawn revolving credit facility of EUR315 million,
maturing in 2016.
-- FFO of EUR900 million-EUR950 million in 2013.
We project the following uses of liquidity pro forma for
Dec. 31, 2012:
-- Minimal working capital requirements.
-- Capital expenditures of about EUR900 million.
-- Annual debt maturities of EUR81 million.
Recovery analysis
We have placed the issue ratings on the senior secured and
unsecured and subordinated debt instruments issued by Wind and
its financing entities on CreditWatch negative, as a result of
the corporate credit rating being placed on CreditWatch with
negative implications. We have not revised our recovery
assumptions.
Under our hypothetical default scenario, we assume
operational underperformance and significant leverage leading to
an inability to refinance maturities in 2016. We estimate EBITDA
at our hypothetical point of default to be about EUR1.54
billion.
We value the business as a going concern, given what we
consider to be Wind's good market position in Italy, established
network assets, and valuable customer base. At the hypothetical
point of default, we value the company at about EUR8 billion.
After deducting enforcement costs of about EUR560 million,
this leaves around EUR7.4 billion of value available for secured
creditors. Recovery prospects for Wind's senior secured bank
debt and Wind Acquisition Finance S.A.'s senior secured notes
reflect our view of the estimated value available and accessible
to respective creditors. They also reflect the likelihood of
insolvency proceedings being adversely influenced by Wind's main
center of operations in Italy. In addition, the recovery ratings
take into account our expectation of a fairly comprehensive
security package, guarantees from the main holding and operating
companies, and share pledges from material group operating
companies. The recovery ratings on the existing senior and PIK
debt also factor in our view of their contractual and structural
subordination.
Coverage for the high-yield notes is highly sensitive to
changes in valuation and priority debt assumptions, in our
opinion. Given the limited documentary protection and
significant amount of prior-ranking debt, recovery expectations
might be vulnerable to potential downside.
CreditWatch
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90
days. We will reassess the company's liquidity position
depending on the outcome of the covenant amendment process. We
could lower the rating on Wind by one or more notches if the
company does not get the required amendments, as it would face a
significant risk of covenant breach in 2013.
We will also review the company's revised business plan and
reassess the sustainability of the company's capital structure
and its improvement potential. Given our anticipation of limited
prospects for deleveraging on a stand-alone basis because of
relatively weak free cash flow generation over the next 18
months, a one-notch downgrade remains possible regardless of the
outcome of the covenant amendment process.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA
Wind Acquisition Holdings Finance SpA
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/--
Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA
Senior Secured Debt (1) BB/Watch Neg BB
Recovery Rating 2 2
Wind Acquisition Finance S.A.
Senior Secured Debt (2) BB/Watch Neg BB
Recovery Rating 2 2
Senior Unsecured Debt (3) BB-/Watch Neg BB-
Recovery Rating 4 4
Wind Acquisition Holdings Finance S.A.
Subordinated Debt (4) B/Watch Neg B
Recovery Rating 6 6
(1) Guaranteed by Wind Acquisition Finance SA
(2) Guaranteed by Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA
(3) Guaranteed by Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA and Wind
International Services SpA
(4) Guaranteed by Wind Acquisition Holdings Finance SpA