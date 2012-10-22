GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rises on Qatar rift, sterling steadies after London attack
* Sterling recovers after fall on London attack, focus on election
NEW YORK Oct 22 Fitch Ratings has assigned an enhanced 'AAA' rating to the following Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, Texas unlimited tax (ULT) bonds: --$76.6 million ULT school building and refunding bonds, series 2012A.
The 'AAA' long-term rating is based on a guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF), whose Insurer Financial Strength is rated 'AAA' by Fitch.
The bonds will be sold via negotiation during the week of Oct. 22, 2012.
* Sterling recovers after fall on London attack, focus on election
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Monday it would increase its purchases of foreign currency on the domestic market more than fivefold in June to 45.1 billion roubles ($797.4 million).