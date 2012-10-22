NEW YORK Oct 22 Fitch Ratings has assigned an enhanced 'AAA' rating to the following Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, Texas unlimited tax (ULT) bonds: --$76.6 million ULT school building and refunding bonds, series 2012A.

The 'AAA' long-term rating is based on a guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF), whose Insurer Financial Strength is rated 'AAA' by Fitch.

The bonds will be sold via negotiation during the week of Oct. 22, 2012.