BRIEF-T.S.Investment to issue 1st series convertible bonds worth 12 bln won
* Says it will issue 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 12 billion won in proceeds for operations
Oct 22 Moody's rates Halcon Resources new senior notes B3
* Says it will issue 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 12 billion won in proceeds for operations
SHANGHAI, June 5 Foreign investors increased their holdings of Chinese government bonds for the third straight month in May, official data showed, but remained unmoved by the formal approval of a scheme to improve access to the country's bond market.