Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following unlimited
tax (ULT) bonds for the Mansfield Independent School District, Texas (the
district):
--$29.155 million ULT refunding bonds, series 2012-B.
The 'AAA' rating is based on a guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School
Fund (PSF; bond guarantee program rated 'AAA' by Fitch). The bonds are expected
to price via negotiated sale the week of Oct. 22, 2012 (pending market
conditions). Proceeds will be used to refund a portion of the district's
outstanding obligations. Fitch also assigns an 'AA+' underlying rating to the
series 2012 bonds.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings for the district:
--$692 million in outstanding ULT bonds (pre-refunding) at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax pledge of the district. In
addition, the bonds are secured by the PSF guarantee.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOUND FINANCIAL PROFILE: The district's financial profile is a credit positive
and characterized by strong reserve levels and sound management practices. Six
consecutive years of positive operating margins have bolstered the general fund
balance to a notably high level. The district has demonstrated its ability to
absorb state funding reductions. Fitch anticipates that management will continue
to adjust spending levels as necessary to maintain a sound financial position.
SOLID TAX BASE GROWTH: Fiscal 2012 taxable assessed value (TAV) registered
solid growth, following a small dip the year prior. With a market value of over
$10 billion, the tax base reflects continued expansion over the past six years,
although at a slower post-recession pace. Taxpayer concentration is minimal.
MODERATING ENROLLMENT GROWTH: Ample, affordable land and location in the Fort
Worth-Arlington metro area fueled the district's previously rapid growth in
population and enrollment. However, enrollment increases have moderated somewhat
due primarily to the housing market downturn, easing growth pressures.
SHRINKING DEBT FLEXIBILITY: The district's debt has grown to above-average
levels due to regular borrowings to accommodate an expanding student population.
Additional borrowings are planned for various facility upgrades and expansions.
The borrowings have driven the district's debt service tax rate to the maximum
allowed by the state for new bond issuances. While Fitch notes this as a
concern, officials report near-term flexibility in the pace of debt issuance
based on easing enrollment growth.
FAVORABLE DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE: The district's profile is characterized by
above-average income and wealth. Historically low unemployment rates edged up
during the recession but have remained below state and national averages.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
DETERIORATION OF FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Deterioration of the district's
positive financial profile could apply downward pressure on the rating, given
that the district is now levying a $0.50 debt service tax rate and has limited
flexibility to issue new debt absent TAV growth.
CREDIT PROFILE
STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE
Fitch views the district's solid financial position as a credit strength.
Despite ongoing operating and capital pressures, the district typically
generates positive operating results, maintaining sizable fund balance levels
that provide significant flexibility. Management budgets conservatively, with
actual results typically outperforming the budget. In addition, the district
benefits from natural gas royalty payments on its property; annual payments that
range from $500,000 to more than $2 million are set aside for one-time special
projects or capital expenditures rather than being built into the operating
budget.
The fiscal 2011 net surplus of $9.3 million reflected the district's prudent
fiscal management and increased the unrestricted general fund balance
(committed, assigned and unassigned balances under GASB 54) to a sizeable $96
million (45% of spending). The district has mitigated fiscal 2012 state funding
cuts of $13.4 million with cost reductions, including attrition-based savings,
combined with one-time federal EduJob monies.
Management estimates a minimal $.5 million deficit for fiscal 2012, which
includes $7 million in one-time capital expenditures. To address fiscal 2013
state funding cuts of $14.5 million, the district anticipates additional cost
savings, combined with an estimated $7.7 million use of reserves. Management
communicated the district's commitment to maintaining unrestricted general fund
balances in compliance with its target of 3 1/2 to 4 months of spending.
ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT OFFSET BY LACK OF POST-EMPLOYMENT BENEFIT LIABILITY
Debt ratios are above average, with overall debt approximating 8% of market
value ($5,654 on a per capita basis). Scheduled principal amortization remains
below average with about 34.8% of principal retired in 10 years.
District voters continue to show public support for the district's capital
program. This is evidenced by the successful authorization in November 2011 of
$198.5 million in ULT bonds to fund the rebuilding of five elementary schools
and various campus improvements and upgrades. The current plan of finance
includes up to three additional bond issues through fiscal 2015 from the
November 2011 authorization. The plan assumes modest growth in TAV and
enrollment, use of I&S funds, and a pledge of Tier One (operating) monies to
meet the attorney general's test of a $0.50 per $100 of TAV for new debt
issuance. The district's I&S tax rate is now at the $0.50 level and projected to
remain at that level even assuming modest tax base growth.
Fitch views the debt service tax rate (at the statutory cap for new debt
issuance) and below-average principal repayment as credit concerns. However, the
district's solid financial profile somewhat offsets credit concerns and the
district's moderating enrollment growth pressures and capacity in existing
facilities provides some flexibility regarding the schedule of new debt
issuances. Future deterioration of its financial strength and erosion of its
debt issuance flexibility could apply downward pressure on the rating.
District employees participate in the Teachers Retirement System of Texas (TRS),
a cost-sharing multiple employer pension system. Contributions are made by plan
members and the state of Texas on behalf of the district, thus eliminating any
liability for the district. The system also offers other post-employment (OPEB)
benefits to retirees. As such, the district has no liability for pension or OPEB
costs, which Fitch views as a notable offset to the high debt levels. The
district's debt service, pension and OPEB contributions represent an affordable
21.8% of fiscal 2011 general government expenditures.
STABLE ECONOMY
The district experienced solid annual gains in TAV over four of the past five
years, due initially to growth in residential property values and more recently
to increasing commercial and mineral values. Various properties within the
district's boundaries are located over workable portions of the Barnett Shale,
one of the largest natural gas fields in the U.S.
Gains in mineral values beginning in fiscal 2007 diversified the tax base;
oil/gas business concerns are now some of the district's larger taxpayers.
However, concentration remains manageable with the top 10 taxpayers comprising
less than 8% of the fiscal 2012 total. While fiscal 2011 TAV registered a modest
1% decline, the tax base expanded in fiscal 2012 by over 6% to $9.4 billion.
Total market valuation remains substantial at roughly $10.5 billion.
The district serves an estimated population of 146,603 residing in southeastern
Tarrant County and northeastern Johnson County that includes the city of
Mansfield (GO bonds rated 'AA' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch). City wealth
levels are generally above state and national averages. The city's unemployment
rate of 6.1% as of July 2012 remains below regional, state, and national
averages.
The district benefits from its proximity to the ninth largest metropolitan area
in the nation (Dallas Fort-Worth-Arlington) and connections to the DFW
International Airport and surrounding communities by a robust and expanding
transportation network. Affordable land spurred residential development over the
past two decades. This in turn fueled rapid population and enrollment growth.
Management anticipates more modest 2% annual enrollment growth over the next
several years, which Fitch considers reasonable based on recent trends. The
district's fall 2012 enrollment was approximately 33,000 students.