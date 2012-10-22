BRIEF-Network Ltd says board to consider issuing equity shares
* Board to consider issuing equity shares of 2 rupees each in lieu of shares of 10 rupees each, in terms of scheme of reduction of earnings per share capital
Oct 22 Moody's downgrades BMCE Bank to Ba1/NP; outlook negative (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Monday it would increase its purchases of foreign currency on the domestic market more than fivefold in June to 45.1 billion roubles ($797.4 million).