May 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG's
(GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung AG's (GL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'A' and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook
on the ratings is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed GA's EUR250m subordinated debt
at 'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects Gothaer group's (Gothaer) strong and resilient
capitalisation and Fitch's expectations that Gothaer will report stable net
income and improved investment income for 2011. The agency believes that these
trends will continue in 2012.
Fitch expects that Gothaer's capitalisation will have improved slightly in 2011.
At-end 2010, Gothaer reported a regulatory solvency margin of 151% and the
agency expects a moderate increase for end-2011. Fitch views Gothaer's
capitalisation as adequate for its ratings.
Fitch views GL and GA as core to, and fully integrated with Gothaer, as they
have the same brand, management and distribution channels, as well as similar
clients and back-office operations. The ratings reflect the group's robust
capitalisation, strong business position and well-developed risk management,
which are partly offset by the competitive German non-life market conditions and
Gothaer's only moderate growth in the life segment.
GA's net combined ratio was 100.7% in 2010, slightly worse than the German
market average of 99%. Fitch expects that GA's net combined ratio will have
improved to around 97% in 2011, which the agency expects to be better than the
market average. GL reported gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR1.2bn in 2010.
The agency expects that GL's GWP will have decreased moderately in 2011. Fitch
expects that GL's life new business will have increased by more than the market
average in 2011. Gothaer reported a net income of EUR91.0m for 2010 and Fitch
expects stable reported income for 2011.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include significant improvements in Gothaer's
underwriting profitability, resulting in a net combined ratio below 94% and
investment return higher than 5%.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in capitalisation with the
regulatory solvency margin falling below 130%, weakening of Gothaer's market
position or a net combined ratio higher than 105%.
Gothaer is a mutual insurance group, which generated GWP of EUR4.0bn in 2010.
Gothaer focuses on private customers and small and medium-sized enterprises.
With GWP of EUR1.4bn, GA is Gothaer's main non-life insurer. The life segment
consists mainly of GL with GWP of EUR1.2bn. The health insurer, Gothaer
Krankenversicherung AG, constitutes the third group segment with GWP of
EUR0.8bn.
