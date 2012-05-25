May 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG's (GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung AG's (GL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed GA's EUR250m subordinated debt at 'BBB'. The affirmation reflects Gothaer group's (Gothaer) strong and resilient capitalisation and Fitch's expectations that Gothaer will report stable net income and improved investment income for 2011. The agency believes that these trends will continue in 2012. Fitch expects that Gothaer's capitalisation will have improved slightly in 2011. At-end 2010, Gothaer reported a regulatory solvency margin of 151% and the agency expects a moderate increase for end-2011. Fitch views Gothaer's capitalisation as adequate for its ratings. Fitch views GL and GA as core to, and fully integrated with Gothaer, as they have the same brand, management and distribution channels, as well as similar clients and back-office operations. The ratings reflect the group's robust capitalisation, strong business position and well-developed risk management, which are partly offset by the competitive German non-life market conditions and Gothaer's only moderate growth in the life segment. GA's net combined ratio was 100.7% in 2010, slightly worse than the German market average of 99%. Fitch expects that GA's net combined ratio will have improved to around 97% in 2011, which the agency expects to be better than the market average. GL reported gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR1.2bn in 2010. The agency expects that GL's GWP will have decreased moderately in 2011. Fitch expects that GL's life new business will have increased by more than the market average in 2011. Gothaer reported a net income of EUR91.0m for 2010 and Fitch expects stable reported income for 2011. Key rating triggers for an upgrade include significant improvements in Gothaer's underwriting profitability, resulting in a net combined ratio below 94% and investment return higher than 5%. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in capitalisation with the regulatory solvency margin falling below 130%, weakening of Gothaer's market position or a net combined ratio higher than 105%. Gothaer is a mutual insurance group, which generated GWP of EUR4.0bn in 2010. Gothaer focuses on private customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. With GWP of EUR1.4bn, GA is Gothaer's main non-life insurer. The life segment consists mainly of GL with GWP of EUR1.2bn. The health insurer, Gothaer Krankenversicherung AG, constitutes the third group segment with GWP of EUR0.8bn. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 22 September 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology