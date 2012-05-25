May 25 - Overview -- Netherlands-based Constellium Holdco B.V. is a downstream aluminum producer consisting of the assets of Rio Tinto's former engineered products division, now owned by Apollo Management Group, Rio Tinto, and Fonds Strategique d'Investissement. -- The company's shareholders intend to refinance the existing debt. -- We are assigning a long-term corporate credit rating of 'B' to Constellium based on its weak business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of a sustained operating performance in 2012 on the back of a supportive end-market mix and cost optimization, amid the weak European macroeconomic conditions. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Constellium Holdco B.V. The outlook is stable. In addition, we assigned our 'B' issue rating to the company's proposed $200 million secured term loan. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The 'B' rating reflects our view of the company's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile as defined under our criteria. We view the business risk profile as weak because of the cyclicality of the downstream aluminum sector where Constellium is present, whose volumes of rolled products dropped roughly 20% during the 2009 crisis. We also note relatively high capital intensity, competitive pressures in the company's more commoditized products, and high operating leverage relative to its margin per ton. Constellium's historic profitability also has been weaker than peers', with significant losses in 2009. The 2011 operating margin of 3% (4% excluding nonrecurring items) was below peers like Aleris (6.5%). However, we expect profitability to further improve thanks to cost reductions since the company was carved out in January 2011. Finally, about 81% of the company's sales stem from Europe (15% France, 28% Germany, 19% U.K.), but without any material exposure to southern Europe. The company's business risk profile is however supported by a limited exposure to volatile aluminum price because up to 95% of sales are based on "London Metals Exchange (LME) plus" contracts which pass on the aluminum price to customers, while physical purchases and sales are offset with LME derivatives. We also take into account the company's product diversity and leading position in niche markets with good growth potential, notably the aerospace industry (15% of sales), where the company is joint No. 1 worldwide in aerospace plates (along with Alcoa Inc.) and benefits from long-term contracts with the main aircraft producers. Constellium also controls a 40% market share in the European production of can body stock (34% of sales). The stability of this consumer-oriented industry provides a buffer against market downturns, demonstrated by a moderate 5% volume drop in 2009. We assess the financial risk profile as highly leveraged owing to our calculation of Constellium's adjusted debt at EUR808 million on Dec. 31, 2011, of which EUR533 million relates to unfunded pension obligations. Financial debt includes EUR143 million drawn under the term loan facility and EUR70 million under the borrowing facility. Constellium plans to issue a $200 million term loan that will be used to repay the existing bridge loan from the shareholders and use the cash on balance sheet to repay the debt drawn under the borrowing facility. We assess the company's financial policy as "very aggressive" given majority ownership by a private equity firm, which leads us to think that the company could distribute substantial dividends to its shareholders. Other risk factors are volatile working capital and foreign exchange risks, which the company nevertheless hedges. Supportive factors include a good maturity profile with no debt repayments until 2015-2016 (prior to any refinancing). We also expect neutral or moderately positive free operating cash flow and adequate liquidity, which is important to weather potential working capital and derivative-related margin call fluctuations. We factor into the rating that, despite a mild recession that we foresee in Europe in 2012, we expect Constellium's unadjusted EBITDA will improve to about EUR150 million-EUR170 million in 2012 compared with 2011 EBITDA of about EUR100 million (but EUR153 million when excluding expenses related to the transition as a stand-alone entity and other one-time items). This is based on our assumptions of: -- Stable volumes in the aerospace segment given long-term contracts and large backlog; -- Stable volumes in packaging end-markets, given the stability of the segment; -- Single-digit volume drop in other segments exposed to the European automotive industry; and -- Further operational improvements, notably the gradual recovery of volumes at the U.S. plant and productivity improvements across the group. In our base-case rating scenario, we expect Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA to remain at around 4x in 2012-2013. This factors in our assumption of close to neutral free operating cash flow generation as Constellium catches up on its capital expenditure (capex) program, underfunded over the past several years. Liquidity We view Constellium's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, based on a ratio of sources to uses of liquidity of above 1.2x for the next 12 months. The company has no substantial maturities in the next three years. The sources of liquidity for the next 12 months include: -- EUR165 million availability under the existing U.S. and European credit facilities maturing in 2015 and 2016, respectively. -- Cash of about EUR38 million, after excluding EUR75 million that we consider to be tied to operations, given potential margin calls on derivative positions and restricted cash in relation to letters of credit. -- Funds from operations (FFO) in the order of EUR100 million in 2012. Potential liquidity uses over the next 12 months include: -- No short-term maturities, with first maturities in 2015. -- Fairly high capex of EUR90 million-EUR100 million, including some catch-up investments. In case of adverse market conditions, we expect management to reduce spending to a maintenance level of about EUR45 million. -- Potential for working capital-related outflows. We note that in case of a market downturn, the company should benefit from important working capital inflows, as observed in 2009. In case of a new $200 million (EUR154 million) term loan, and assuming that the company will use most of proceeds to repay the existing EUR143 million shareholder loan, we expect: -- EUR235 million availability under the borrowing facility, assuming repayment of currently drawn portion of EUR70 million from cash on balance sheet, and -- Lower reported cash balances of about EUR40 million. The company is subject to a maintenance covenant under its new term loan agreement that limits its secured net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 2.25x. Although we see it as a risk factor given the cyclical nature of the business, we nevertheless foresee ample headroom under this covenant over the next 12 months. We note that the company has a limited track record in accessing financial markets. Recovery analysis The issue rating on Constellium's proposed $200 million senior secured term loan due in 2018 is 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the term loan notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating of '3' is underpinned by the group's fair valuation, the term loan's guarantee package, and the creditor-friendly Dutch jurisdiction. The recovery rating on the notes is constrained by their junior position to the $100 million asset-backed loan and important factoring program located at the level of various subsidiaries. The recovery rating is also constrained by the loan's weak security package, comprising mostly intangible assets (pledges over subsidiaries' shares, bank accounts, and intragroup loans) and the existence of material debt baskets allowed under the notes' documentation. To calculate recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. In our hypothetical payment default scenario, we have valued Constellium on a going-concern basis. Given the cyclicality of Constellium's business and the company's high operating leverage, we believe that a default would most likely occur in 2014 because of falling revenues resulting from a deteriorated operating environment, which, combined with the company's significant debt, would lead to a payment default. At our hypothetical default scenario, EBITDA would have declined to about EUR100 million and we estimate a stressed enterprise value of approximately EUR500 million. After deducting enforcement costs and priority claims, mainly comprising pension deficit claims, residual available value would amount to about EUR335 million. At our simulated point of default, claims under the priority ranking debt would likely amount to about EUR200 million, including pre-petition interest. This would leave about EUR135 million residual value available for the term loan debtholders, which would therefore result in recovery prospects in the 50%-70% range, corresponding to a recovery rating of '3'. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation of resilient operating performance in 2012-2013, backed by packaging and aerospace end-markets, despite an uncertain European macroeconomic environment, as well as Constellium's adequate liquidity and absence of debt maturities in the next several years. We could nevertheless lower the rating if the company's profits fall materially short of our base-case expectations, notably if leading to negative free operating cash flow and higher leverage. If liquidity weakens, for instance due to unexpected large margin calls or working capital fluctuations, we could also take a negative rating action. The rating upside in the next 12 months will depend on the company's ability to deliver a solid performance and show profitability improvement following its efficiency programs. It would also hinge on some macroeconomic environment improvement in Europe to which the company is materially exposed. Furthermore, the company would have to demonstrate a sufficiently supportive financial policy focused on gradual deleveraging. -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008