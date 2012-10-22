Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
debt ratings of Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), Orange & Rockland
Utilities, Inc. (ORU), and Rockland Electric Company (RECO). Fitch has also
affirmed the ratings of the New York State Energy Research and Development
Authority's (NYSERDA) issued debt of which CECONY and ORU are the obligors. The
Rating Outlook for all entities is Stable. Approximately $11.9 billion of debt
is affected by today's rating actions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CASH FLOW PREDICTABILITY
ED's ratings affirmation reflects the stable and predictable cash flows
generated by its low-risk regulated transmission and distribution (T&D) utility
subsidiaries, CECONY, ORU and RECO. ED's cash flows are generated almost
entirely by CECONY, which accounted for approximately 93% of consolidated
EBITDA, while ORU accounted for 5% for the latest-12-month (LTM) period ended
June 30, 2012. ED has minimal exposure to its non-regulated competitive energy
businesses, which represented 2% of consolidated EBITDA for the LTM period ended
June 30, 2012.
BALANCED REGULATORY COMPACT
The regulated utilities benefit from timely and full recovery of fuel cost and
purchased power expenses in each of their respective regulatory jurisdictions.
The New York tariff structure includes the use of forward-looking test years as
well as a revenue decoupling mechanism that breaks the link between sales and
net revenue.
In June 2012, the NYPSC approved a three-year joint proposal which authorizes
ORU a $19.4 million electric rate increase effective July 1, 2012, a $8.8
million rate increase effective July 1, 2013, and a $15.2 million rate increase
effective July 1, 2014. The rate order has step-up ROEs of 9.4% in RY1, 9.5% in
RY2, and 9.6% in RY3, and is based on a 48% common equity ratio. The NYPSC
approved a proposal to levelize the rate increases to $15.2 million for each
respective rate year.
CECONY has announced it will file a rate case in November 2012 for its electric,
gas, and steam businesses, with new rates to be effective in October 2013.
STRONG LIQUIDITY
ED has access to $1 billion available under a $2.25 billion bank credit facility
that expires in October 2016. There were no borrowings outstanding under the
facility as of June 30, 2012. ED had $800 million of commercial paper and $252
million of letters of credit outstanding as of June 30, 2012. ED had $1.38
billion of cash on hand as of June 30, 2012. Consolidated debt maturities are
manageable with $705 million due in 2013, $481 due in 2014, and $495 million due
in 2015. Fitch expects debt maturities to be refinanced.
CASH FLOW CREDIT MEASURES
Fitch expects ED's cash flow credit measures to return to more normalized levels
in the forecast years as tax benefits primarily related to bonus depreciation
expire at the end of 2012. Fitch predicts FFO/interest expense to average 4.5x
and FFO/debt to average 19.8% over 2013 - 2015, still in line with Fitch's
target ratios for the 'BBB+' rating category but somewhat weaker than utility
peers with a similar risk profile. Fitch believes a balanced outcome in CECONY's
pending rate case will be critical to maintaining ratings at current levels.
AGING INFRASTRUCTURE
ED is subject to operating risk that is inherent in CECONY's highly concentrated
urban service territory. CECONY has an aging infrastructure that is costly to
maintain and subject to sudden breakdown. Failure to maintain adequate levels of
service can lead to customer dissatisfaction, reputation risk, and regulatory
fines or penalties.
Capital infrastructure investments at CECONY are projected to amount to
approximately $5.59 billion over 2012 - 2014, compared to approximately $5.70
billion over 2009 - 2011, a decline of 2%. Electric customer growth is projected
to average approximately 1.3% over the forecast period while gas customer growth
is projected to average approximately 4.3%. Healthy customer growth at the gas
business is driven primarily by expected conversions from heating oil to natural
gas for CECONY's residential and commercial customers. Fitch expects CECONY to
fund capex needs with a balanced mix of internally generated funds (after
dividends) and external financing.
Capital infrastructure investments at ORU are projected to amount to
approximately $446 million over 2012-2014, compared to $373 million over 2009 -
2011, an increase of approximately 20%. Fitch expects ORU to fund capex needs
with a balanced mix of internally generated funds (after dividends) and external
financing.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Changes in Regulation: Changes in the commodity cost recovery provisions of
CECONY and ORU in New York could adversely affect ED's ratings.
Rate Case Outcome: CECONY is scheduled to file a new rate case in November 2012.
A balanced rate decision will be critical to maintaining ratings at current
levels.
Vendor Payment Investigation: The NYPSC is conducting a review related to
CECONY's capital project contracting practices. CECONY has collected
approximately $959 million from rate payers through June 30, 2012 that is
subject to potential refund, pending resolution of the investigation. While
Fitch is unable to assess the likelihood or size of any potential settlement or
adverse judgment, a punitive outcome could have a negative impact on the
ratings.
Tax Court Dispute: ED's pending case in tax court disputing the IRS disallowance
of deductions of $416 million recorded during the 1998 - 2007 period relates to
cross-border lease investments made by its non-utility business. An adverse
resolution would expose ED to payments that ED estimated at $244 million plus
interest of up to $118 million as of June 30, 2012. Such outcome could have a
negative impact on the ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
ED
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'
--Commercial Paper at 'F2'
CECONY
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'
--Commercial Paper at 'F2'
--Senior Unsecured Debt at 'A-'
ORU
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'
--Commercial Paper at 'F2'
--Senior Unsecured Debt at 'A-'
RECO
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'
NYSERDA
--Issues relating to CECONY projects at 'A-'
--Issues relating to ORU projects at 'A-'