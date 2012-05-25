May 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vodafone Group Plc's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-', and its
Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
Vodafone's strengths include its global scale, diverse operations, sound
liquidity, and good cash flow generation. The trend in underlying European
revenue remains challenging, with emerging markets (27% of consolidated FY12
operating free cash flow) continuing to drive growth. Vodafone expects EBITDA
margin erosion to slow as management maintains its focus on cost controls,
especially in Europe. Continued network and spectrum investments should enable
the company to benefit from increased demand for higher-quality mobile data
services.
The Stable Outlook reflects a credit profile that has the flexibility of
absorbing a sluggish macroeconomic environment and continued competitive
pressure. The expectation of continued substantial dividend payments by Verizon
Wireless should help Vodafone absorb potential risks from the eurozone periphery
and an uncertain regulatory and legal framework in India.
"The start of significant and ongoing dividend receipts from Verizon Wireless
considerably improves Vodafone's credit profile," says Damien Chew, Senior
Director in Fitch's European Telecoms, Media and Technology team. "It should
give Vodafone the headroom to continue investing in spectrum and network
quality, and the flexibility to navigate an uncertain operating environment."
With the increasing relevance of dividends from Verizon Wireless, Fitch believes
using funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage is a more appropriate
measure to judge leverage, which at end-March 2012 was around 2.1x. Expectation
of FFO adjusted net leverage being sustained above 2.5x would put pressure
downward pressure on Vodafone's rating. A deterioration in the company's
operating environment, such as a worsening of the eurozone crisis or a
significant increase in regulatory or competitive pressure, could also lead to
negative rating action.
Fitch believes there is still some level of acquisition risk, given that
in-country consolidation opportunities may arise in Vodafone's countries of
operations, but this is more muted due to management's demonstrated financial
discipline and commitment to maintaining its 'A-' rating.
Liquidity remains strong. Vodafone had GBP7.1bn of cash and cash equivalents on
its balance sheet at the end-March 2012, as well as GBP987m of liquid
index-linked UK government bonds and almost GBP8bn equivalent of undrawn
committed facilities. This compares with GBP2.2bn in outstanding commercial
paper and around GBP4bn of short-term debt at the end of March 2012.