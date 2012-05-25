(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leone Arancio Finance S.r.l.'s class A1
and class A2 notes ratings at 'AAAsf', Negative Outlook.
The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the underlying asset, which
remains in line with Fitch's initial expectations. The Outlook reflects the
Outlook on the Italian sovereign Issuer Default Rating (see "Fitch: SF Impact of
Spanish, Italian & Irish Sovereign Rating Actions", dated 01 February 2012 and
available on www.fitchratings.com).
Leone Arancio Finance S.r.l. is an Italian RMBS transaction, comprising 100%
prime residential mortgages originated and serviced by ING Direct Italy (not
rated), a wholly owned ING Bank N.V. ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') entity. The parent
company is unconditionally liable for all obligations performed by ING Direct in
this transaction.
The transaction features a three-year revolving period, ending in October 2013.
At present, the principal received on the asset side is used towards the
purchase of new loans, which are expected to comply with the predefined criteria
outlined in the transaction documentation. The revolving period is subject to
certain conditions linked to deal performance, which include quarterly
delinquency and cumulative default ratios are expected to remain below 0.75% of
current pool balance and 2.5% of the pool balance at the end of the revolving
period, respectively.
As of the May 2012 investor report, delinquencies (defined any receivable which
has not been classified as defaulted or has at least one unpaid instalment)
stood at 0.06% of the current outstanding portfolio balance, while the servicer
reported only one loan (EUR42,578) as being in default (ie in arrears by more
than 12 months). In the near term, Fitch does not expect any performance
triggers to be breached. The agency also does not expect a sudden deterioration
in asset performance, and for this reason the ratings were affirmed.
The initial 18-month lock-out period ended in November 2011. However, as a
result of the revolving period, no principal payments are applied towards the
redemption of the class A1 and class A2 notes, resulting in a credit enhancement
equal to that at transaction close (13%). Subordination is provided by an
unrated and collateralised J notes, in the amount of EUR673.75m.
