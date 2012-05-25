(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 - Two decrees from Russian President Vladimir Putin send mixed messages about the country's privatisation plans, Fitch Ratings says. Until there is more certainty regarding the privatisation of rated companies we will continue to factor in support from the sovereign where applicable; in many cases this boosts their rating. Although we remain concerned about governance standards and practices in Russia, in some cases we factor in expectations of timely financial support from the state into our ratings. For now these decrees - one adding some stakes in energy companies to a list of strategic assets and the other requiring plans for privatisation of some energy assets - do not change our ratings rationale and we will await the announcement of specific plans for privatisation. We view the first decree as a tactical decision to stop any privatisation of state-controlled power utilities in 2012 while the government forms a more balanced view on the timing and extent of future privatisations. The second decree is in line with our position that Russia is likely to have long-term intentions to reduce government control over entities in the energy sector. We calculated last year that privatisation of state-owned companies in Russia and other countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States, with a weakening of state support and a decline of the state's stake to below 50%, could result in negative rating actions for about 60% of rated state-owned companies. However, there can be cases where state involvement has a negative impact, for example via the sale of services at below-market prices or the forced acquisition of non-core or financially weak assets. In these cases, the state's impact on strategy is often already integrated into the rating. In addition, the negative aspects of state involvement can also be offset by the fact that dividends paid to the government are often not onerous. President Putin this week signed a decree adding stakes of JSC RusHydro ('BB+'/Stable), FSK, MRSK Holding, Systems Operator and OJSC OC Rosneft ('BBB'/Stable) to a list of strategic assets, potentially making asset sales less likely. But he has also instructed the government to develop a plan for privatisation over 2013-2015 of the energy assets owned by Rosneftegaz, adding to uncertainty about which business will be sold and when. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)