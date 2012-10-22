Overview
-- Koch Industries Inc.(Koch Industries; unrated), of which U.S.-based
Koch Resources LLC (Koch Resources) is a core subsidiary, has continued to
de-leverage its consolidated capital structure and increase its liquidity,
while solidifying its competitive advantages across a broad range of
businesses.
-- We have raised our long-term rating on Koch Resources LLC to 'AA-'. We
have affirmed our 'A-1+'short-term ratings.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that a further upgrade of Koch
Resources' is relatively unlikely, given the cyclical and volatile nature of
the businesses in which the group operates.
Rating Action
On Oct. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit rating on Wichita, Kan.-based Koch Resources to 'AA-' from
'A+'. We affirmed the short-term corporate credit rating and commercial paper
rating on Koch Resources at 'A-1+'. The rating outlook is stable.
We have not changed the ratings on Koch Resources' subsidiary, Flint Hills
Resources LLC (Flint Hills Resources; A+/Stable/A-1+).
Rationale
Koch Industries, of which Koch Resources is a core subsidiary, has continued
to de-leverage its consolidated capital structure, eliminating the bulk of
debt incurred in the 2004-2005 acquisitions of INVISTA B.V. (INVISTA;
BBB-/Stable/--) and Georgia-Pacific LLC (Georgia-Pacific; A/Stable/--). At the
same time, the group has garnered exceptional liquidity, in the form of cash
and liquid short-term investments. We expect Koch Industries to maintain a
highly conservative financial policy. While Koch Industries has entered into
an agreement to acquire a stake in Guardian Industries Corp.
(A/Watch-negative/A-1), a well-positioned manufacturer of glass, we do not
expect this transaction to significantly impinge on Koch Industries' financial
profile. Koch Industries participates in a diverse range of businesses; it has
particularly strong competitive positions in oil refining (through Flint Hills
Resources) and in paper/forest products (through Georgia Pacific). Broadly,
its businesses are cyclical, and are currently benefiting from exceptionally
favorable market conditions, enabling Koch Industries to generate very robust
earnings and cash flow. However, we would expect the company to maintain
strong financial performance throughout the cycle.
The ratings on Koch Resources reflect Standard & Poor's view of its superior
credit strength based on the company's "strong" business risk position as a
diversified concern with interests in energy, chemicals, minerals, and
commodities trading. The ratings on Koch Resources also incorporate our view
that its financial risk is "minimal", given excellent profitability measures,
very conservative financial policies, and exceptional liquidity. The company's
diverse operations allow it to maintain very strong financial performance,
mitigating somewhat the volatility of individual segments over time. Koch
Resources is wholly owned by Koch Industries, which is one of the largest
privately held companies in the world.
The crude oil refining operations are housed in Koch Resources' subsidiary,
Flint Hills Resources, and Flint Hills Resources accounts for a large portion
of Koch Resources' total cash flow. Flint Hills Resources is a top-tier U.S.
oil refiner, with about 816,000 barrels per day of nameplate refining
capacity. We believe that the profitable and cash flow-producing refinery
operations, especially the company's flagship Pine Bend plant near
Minneapolis, support Flint Hills' credit quality. The Corpus Christi, Texas,
refinery complex is primarily a light sweet crude facility with a high
conversion capability and high chemical output in a relatively more
competitive market-albeit one currently benefiting from an influx of
shale-based production from the Eagle Ford basin. The overall quality of the
operations is based on meaningful geographic advantages, complex plant
configurations that provide feedstock flexibility, and efficient operations
that keep costs low. These factors contribute to the company's ability to
remain profitable even during severe cyclical downturns.
Although Flint Hills Resources' refining asset base is highly concentrated in
these two locations, the company owns, partially or wholly, an integrated
system of crude and product pipelines centered on the refineries, which
further enhances its credit profile by providing a stable revenue stream
during downturns. A half-interest in Excel Paralubes, a base lube oil facility
in Louisiana, adds to Flint Hills Resources' operational strength, as does a
strategically integral aromatic and olefin chemicals manufacturing operation.
As with its refining industry peers, Flint Hills Resources is subject to
difficult long-range industry fundamentals, including excess refining capacity
globally and volatile feedstock costs, though margins are currently highly
favorable, particularly in the mid-continent region serviced by Pine Bend. In
all market environments, though, Flint Hills Resources has generally
outperformed its peers in recent years.
Apart from the mix of businesses that are conducted through Flint Hills
Resources, Koch Resources is widely diversified, being a manufacturer of
nitrogen-based fertilizers, which have volatile sales, but currently enjoying
healthy business conditions; a broker of dry-bulk commodity; a manufacturer of
process and pollution control equipment; an operator of cattle ranches; and a
trader of commodities. Among these businesses, we believe the trading unit has
the potential to significantly heighten earnings volatility; however, risks in
this business are contained through extensive controls.
Koch Industries also owns Georgia-Pacific, which is the largest producer of
tissue, towel, napkins, and tabletop in North America, and INVISTA, which is a
leading global producer of nylon and spandex fibers, as well as the chemical
intermediates that the company and others use to make them.
A very conservative financial policy enables Koch Resources and Koch
Industries to pursue strategic asset purchases during periods of depressed
industry conditions. Financial performance fluctuates between good to very
robust through all market cycles. Charles G. Koch, who has been the head of
Koch Industries since the late 1960s and a driving force behind the growth of
Koch Industries, is now in his mid-70s. Our assumption is that when management
succession eventually occurs, it will not mark a major change in Koch
Industries' business strategy or financial policies; however, this remains a
source of some uncertainty.
Liquidity
We view Koch Resources' liquidity as "exceptional", under our criteria, given
the following considerations:
-- We believe sources of liquidity will be greater than 2x uses over the
next two years, as defined under our criteria;
-- Koch Resources has a large cash position and other significant liquid
assets, and these exceed total consolidated debt;
-- Koch Resources has ample borrowing availability under committed credit
facilities, and significant leeway under the facilities' financial covenants;
-- Even in a cyclical downturn, we believe Koch Resources would be able
to cover its capital expenditures out of operating cash flow; and,
-- Though in a conservative stress scenario Koch Resources' trading
operations could represent a significant call on liquidity, we believe its
sources of liquidity would be more than sufficient to sustain this.
In our broader assessment of Koch Resources' financial flexibility, we also
take account of the potential for them to sell assets if this were necessary
for them to raise funds, given that the company operates in a large number of
discrete businesses. In addition, we take account the potential for them to
draw on financial support from Koch Industries, and Koch Industries' other
affiliates, although, conversely, we believe there is a risk that Koch
Resources could be called up to provide support to Koch Industries and Koch
Industries' other affiliates under certain scenarios.
Outlook
The rating outlook on Koch Resources is stable. Given the cyclicality and
volatility of the businesses in which Koch Resources and its parent, Koch
Industries, operate, we consider an upgrade to be unlikely. On the other hand,
while there is some leeway in the rating for Koch Resources and Koch
Industries to pursue additional incremental acquisitions, the rating could be
lowered if debt leverage increased materially, or if there were a significant
reduction in liquidity from its current exceptional level.
