BRIEF-Network Ltd says board to consider issuing equity shares
* Board to consider issuing equity shares of 2 rupees each in lieu of shares of 10 rupees each, in terms of scheme of reduction of earnings per share capital
Oct 22 Moody's rates Caixa Economica Federal's proposed notes Baa1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Board to consider issuing equity shares of 2 rupees each in lieu of shares of 10 rupees each, in terms of scheme of reduction of earnings per share capital
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Monday it would increase its purchases of foreign currency on the domestic market more than fivefold in June to 45.1 billion roubles ($797.4 million).