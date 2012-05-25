May 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Delphi Automotive PLC (BB+/Stable/--) are not immediately affected by the Michigan-based parts supplier's announcement that it has offered about $972 million to acquire the motorized vehicles division of Bain Capital's FCI Group. We believe the acquisition of this automotive connectors business would be consistent with Delphi's stated business strategy, would complement Delphi's existing portfolio of connector products, and would offer the opportunity for good profit generation.

We believe auto connectors have growth potential that exceeds the auto industry's growth because of rising vehicle electrification, and the purchase will increase Delphi's position in the market. Delphi would finance the acquisition, which it expects to close by year-end 2012, with cash and revolver borrowings. Leverage will rise somewhat in the near term because of the acquisition, but we estimate that adjusted total debt to EBITDA will remain appropriate for the rating at less than 2x. Adjusted leverage stood at 1.3x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, and we estimate the transaction could cause up to a 60-basis-point rise in leverage by year-end 2012, depending on the amount of borrowing versus cash. We had previously stated that the company has the capacity to make acquisitions of about $1.5 billion in the next three years. Delphi had $1.4 billion of cash on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2012. At that time, the company had full availability (less $9 million of letters of credit) of its undrawn $1.3 billion revolver. Delphi has generated good free operating cash flow, $789 million in 2011, and can generate more than $900 million pre-acquisition in 2012, by our estimate.