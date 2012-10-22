Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' rating on the following bonds issued on behalf of Nebraska Methodist Health System (NMHS): --$42.6 million Douglas County Hospital Authority No. 2 health facilities refunding revenue bonds, series 2008; --$168.1 million Douglas County Hospital Authority No. 3 health facilities refunding revenue bonds, series 2008; --$6.5 million Iowa Finance Authority health facilities refunding revenue bonds, series 1997. The 'BBB+' is an underlying rating. The series 1997 bonds are insured by MBIA Insurance Corp., whose Insurer Financial Strength is not rated by Fitch. Total long-term debt was $284.8 million as of Aug. 31, 2012, which includes $58.6 million in direct placement debt which Fitch was not asked to rate. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues and a debt service reserve fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS IMPROVING CASH FLOW: Operating performance has improved through the eight-month interim period ended Aug. 31, 2012 to a better-than-breakeven operating margin, following two fiscal years of operating losses. Fitch expects this level of profitability will continue over the medium term. BALANCE SHEET GROWTH: Cash flow in excess of capital needs coupled with realized gains produced growth in unrestricted liquidity, which equaled $248.7 million in unrestricted cash and investments as of Aug. 31, 2012, an 18% increase over 2011 fiscal year end (Dec. 31). SIZEABLE CAPITAL PLANS: NMHS's five-year capital budget is sizeable, and will require consistent operating cash flow and will likely hinder balance sheet growth through 2015. Key projects include the renovation and expansion of the surgery department, emergency department, and parking space on the systems main campus. COMPETITIVE SERVICE AREA: NMHS operates in the greater Omaha market, which is an active and competitive service area. This threat is mitigated somewhat by stable market position, which was 21% for inpatient and 22% for outpatient services from January-June 2011, as well as by Omaha's relatively stable economic environment. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: NMHS had total debt of $286 million at fiscal 2011, equal to 45.4% of capitalization and below Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 49.1%. Further, NMHS's coverage remains solid at 4.7x by EBITDA through the eight-month interim ended Aug. 31, 2012. CREDIT PROFILE The rating affirmation is supported by NMHS's modest improvements in cash flow, which have been supported by good volume growth (particularly at the Women's Hospital) and expense management. Through Aug. 31, 2012, NMHS produced a 0.3% operating margin and 9.1% operating EBITDA margin, both improved over 2011 levels of -1.0% operating loss and 8.2% operating EBITDA margin. Good cash flow coupled with realized gains near $13 million has driven balance sheet growth. NMHS's unrestricted cash and investment levels at Aug. 31, 2012 equated to 152.2 days of cash on hand (DCOH) and 87.3% cash to debt, both favorable to Fitch's 'BBB' category medians of 138.9 and 82.7%, respectively. While meaningful growth will likely be constrained over the near-to-medium term, Fitch expects NMHS will preserve its balance sheet via solid operating performance to support its capital needs. NMHS is in the midst of some significant capital projects, and total capital spending will likely exceed $180 million from 2013-2015, which NMHS expects to primarily finance with cash flow. While Fitch believes these projects will help update NMHS's main acute care campus in downtown Omaha and provide needed surgical capacity for future growth, NMHS will need to produce consistent cash flow to fund these capital plans. NMHS' debt burden is manageable. Leverage metrics are favorable to Fitch's 'BBB' category levels, and should further moderate once NMHS winds down its period of elevated capital spending. Additionally, NMHS has a conservative debt structure which is 100% fixed rate with no swaps, and no additional debt is planned. Fitch's primary concern remains the competitive and dynamic service area of greater Omaha. NMHS's market position has remained largely stable, second to its primary competitor Alegent Health. Alegent recently merged with Creighton University Medical Center (CUMC), and while the impact should be neutral to NMHS (CUMC has less than 10% inpatient share), the long-term impact remains unknown. Still, Fitch notes that Omaha has maintained a strong and diverse economy through the recession, and NMHS patient volumes have stabilized and improved since 2010. The Stable Outlook is supported by Fitch's expectation that NMHS will produce steady operating performance at levels which support its capital plans, with no material impact to liquidity levels. NMHS is budgeted to finish 2012 with a slight operating loss of $4.0 million (-0.6% margin), which Fitch believes is slightly conservative against year-to-date results. Nebraska Methodist Health System (NMHS) operates a 423-bed hospital in downtown Omaha (Methodist Hospital), a 236-bed hospital in Council Bluffs, IA (Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital), and a 112-bed women's hospital in West Omaha (Methodist Women's Hospital). As Fitch calculates, NMHS had total operating revenue of $643 million in 2011 (not adjusted for bad debt of $13.4 million). NMHS provides annual audited financial statements and quarterly unaudited financial statements to the MSRB's EMMA system. Quarterly disclosure includes management discussion and analysis, utilization statistics, income statement, balance sheet, and statement of cash flows. Fitch reports good access to management.