May 25 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to the Goldman
Sachs Financial Square Prime Obligations Fund, a money market fund managed by
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (GSAM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the affirmation are:
-- The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification;
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks;
-- Short maturity profile with high overnight and one-week liquidity, consistent
with funds' shareholders profile and concentration;
-- The capabilities and resources of GSAM as investment advisor.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating criteria, the fund
seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term
securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or equivalent. In line with its
investment policies, the fund limits its exposures to individual issuers at 5%
of the fund's assets. The fund limits its exposure to individual repurchase
agreement counterparties to 25% of their total assets for those repurchase
agreements fully collateralized by U.S. Treasury and government securities.
Other types of repurchase agreements entail lower counterparty exposure limits.
At the day of the rating affirmation and during the past year the fund's
Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk-weighted measure of the fund's
portfolio assets accounting for the credit quality and maturity profile of the
portfolio securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less.
MATURITY PROFILE
The fund seeks to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's
ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf' by maintaining its weighted average
maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) below 60 days and 120 days,
respectively. It also limits the maturity date of any single investment to 397
days. This maturity limit could be reduced depending on the creditworthiness of
the issuer.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The fund's additional investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining
sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption
requests. Specifically, the fund must invest at least 10% of its total assets in
daily liquid securities and at least 30% of its total assets in weekly liquid.
At the day of the rating affirmation, the fund fully met its liquidity
requirements.
FUND OBJECTIVES
The Goldman Sachs Prime Obligations Fund seeks to maximize current income to the
extent consistent with the preservation of capital and maintenance of liquidity.
The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in U.S. government
securities, obligations of U.S. banks, commercial paper and other short-term
obligations of U.S. companies, states, municipalities and other entities and
repurchase agreements.
Per its prospectus, the fund does not incur any direct exposure to foreign
entities, although such exposures may be incurred indirectly, for example,
through investments in asset-backed commercial paper programs sponsored by
foreign financial institutions. As of May 19, 2012, the fund had $20.1 billion
in assets under management.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
GSAM is an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Group (rated 'A/F1' by Fitch). GSAM
manages assets on behalf of institutions and individuals worldwide through a
variety of equity, fixed income, cash management and alternative investment
products. Fitch views GSAM's investment advisory capabilities, resource
commitment, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance
procedures as consistent with the rating assigned to the fund.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For
additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below.
To maintain the fund rating, Fitch seeks weekly portfolio holdings information
from the fund administrator and conducts surveillance checks against its ratings
guidelines. Surveillance data for this fund is available at
www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and
GSAM.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', March 29, 2012;
--'U.S. Money Market Funds Sector Update: First-Quarter 2012, April 16, 2012.
