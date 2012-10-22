Oct 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today
affirmed its STRONG commercial mortgage primary, master, and
special servicer rankings for Midland Loan Services (Midland), a
division of PNC Bank N.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of The PNC
Financial Services Group Inc. The outlook is stable for all
three rankings. The financial position is Sufficient.
The affirmed rankings reflect, in our opinion, the company's
very experienced management and staff, well written manuals,
internal controls, audit regimes, and comprehensive and
integrated servicing technology. Our rankings are based on the
strong internal operational controls and integrated technologies
Midland benefits from, as well as the company's very stable
staff and consistently low turnover rates.
KEY RANKING FACTORS
Strengths:
-- Solid breadth and depth of manager and staff experience;
-- Strong technology platform; and
-- Comprehensive quality control and audit environment.
Weakness:
-- Increasing inventory-time of REO properties.
-- Borrower consent response times.
Key Changes Since Last Review
-- Midland has increased primary servicing and decreased
special servicing staff levels in line with volume changes.
-- The servicer has enhanced its servicing platform to
improve its asset management special servicing module.
-- Midland increased fee-for-service and Real Estate
Solutions asset management business line activities for third
parties and governmental clients.
As of June 2012, the company's servicing portfolio included
approximately 31,000 loans with an unpaid principal balance of
$254 billion and its special servicing portfolio included 335
loans and real estate owned assets with a balance of $3.2
billion.
OUTLOOK
The outlook for each ranking is stable. Given the company's
track record of managing complex servicing structures, a sound
technology environment, servicing efficiencies, and ongoing
procedural diligence, we expect the company to remain a highly
effective and proactive servicer for all of the portfolios it
services.