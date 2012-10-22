Oct 22 Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating
to the following Ernest N. Morial-New Orleans Exhibition Hall
Authority, Louisiana (the authority) bonds:
--$60.6 million special tax refunding bonds, series 2012;
The bonds will be used to current refund all outstanding
senior lien bonds of the authority for interest cost savings.
The bonds are scheduled to sell via negotiation on Oct. 30.
In addition, Fitch takes the following rating action on
outstanding debt of the authority:
--$65.4 million special tax bonds affirmed at 'A+';
--$86.7 million senior subordinate lien special tax bonds
upgraded to 'A+' from 'A';
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
SECURITY
Upon refunding of the outstanding senior lien special tax
bonds, the series 2012 refunding bonds and outstanding series
2004 senior subordinate lien bonds will be secured by a first
lien on the pledged revenues, consisting of hotel occupancy,
food and beverage, and service contractor and tour taxes
collected within Orleans Parish, by a $2 million annual
appropriation by the state legislature from the state's sales
tax on hotel occupancy in New Orleans, and by a portion of the
1% hotel tax collections by the Regional Transit Authority
(RTA). The prior senior lien is closed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IMPROVED COVERAGE & LEGAL PROVISIONS: The 'A+' rating
reflects the strong debt service coverage provided by the
improving pledged revenues at 2.6x maximum annual debt service
(MADS) in 2011. Bondholders also benefit from an improved 1.5x
additional bonds test (ABT) and cash-funded debt service reserve
fund (DSRF).
AMPLE LIQUIDITY: The authority maintains substantial
liquidity, which serves as both a buffer against unforeseen
revenue declines and, more recently, as a resource for
pay-as-you-go capital spending.
CONVENTION ATTENDANCE STILL DOWN: Attendance at area
conventions, including those held at the Morial Convention
Center (MCCNO), is improving but remains below pre-Katrina
levels.
NEW ORLEANS ECONOMIC RECOVERY: The New Orleans economic
recovery continues, as evidenced by ongoing population gains,
noteworthy construction projects, residential rebuilding
efforts, and increased tourism traffic.
HURRICANE PROTECTION: The U.S. Corps of Engineers in 2011
completed major hurricane protection projects that reportedly
will protect New Orleans from hundred year storm forces (up to
Category 3 hurricanes).
WHAT COULD TRIGGER AN UPGRADE
CONTINUED REVENUE GROWTH: Additional improvement in pledged
revenues would bolster coverage and further temper risk to an
inherently volatile pledged revenue base.
CREDIT PROFILE
SOUND DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE
Coverage of post-refunding MADS by audited fiscal 2011
pledged revenues is solid at 2.6x (coverage of MADS declines to
a still sound 2.3x including the amortization of GO Zone Act
loan proceeds which are payable on a subordinated basis from the
bonds from any legally available revenue of the authority).
Projected 2012 revenues (Dec. 31 fiscal year) would provide
even stronger MADS coverage at 2.9x. Legal provisions include a
cash funded reserve equal to MADS ($15.2 million) and a coverage
requirement of 1.5x MADS on outstanding and proposed bonds as a
condition precedent to the issuance of additional parity debt.
Existing pledged revenues stand up well to a stress scenario
that replicates the loss of revenue experienced in the aftermath
of Hurricane Katrina. A 40% decline in fiscal 2011 pledged
revenue would result in 1.59x MADS coverage (pledged revenues
fell by 37.8% between fiscal 2004 and 2006).
At present time the authority does not have defined
borrowing plans; however, it continues to evaluate options to
develop land purchased for a Phase IV expansion of the
convention center, so further leveraging of the tax revenues may
not be ruled out. Officials plan to finance ongoing capital
needs with available resources.
PLEDGED REVENUES CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN
With tourist and convention traffic increasing in the years
following Hurricane Katrina, authority tax revenues have
gradually returned to pre-storm levels. Total pledged revenues
climbed in the last two years following a recessionary decline
in 2009, up 13.5% in 2010 and 6.5% in 2011 to $40.8 million or
98% of pre-storm revenue.
Fitch notes importantly that revenues remained on a positive
trajectory despite a drop in tourism activity related to the
April 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, and there was
minimal damage reported to the MCCNO and city tourist
attractions from Hurricane Isaac (Aug. 2012). In addition, the
U.S. Corps of Engineers reported last year that work has been
completed on $8 billion of storm protection projects that are
expected to provide the city with '100-year' hurricane
protection.
Management conservatively budgeted a 1.3% decline in 2012
pledged revenues but year-to-date receipts are up a significant
17.4% ($4 million) through July, led by year-over-year
improvement in the two largest sources - a hotel occupancy tax
and food and beverage tax.
LIQUIDITY A CREDIT STRENGTH
Fitch also notes as a credit strength the authority's robust
liquidity which has increased significantly since 2005. The
authority concluded fiscal 2011 with $169 million in
unrestricted cash and investments, or 7.7x current liabilities.
The level of unrestricted cash-on-hand declined $43 million from
2010 due to a roughly $50 million designation for funding of a
major facility renovation in fiscal 2012.
Officials expect a $20 million drop in fiscal 2012
unrestricted cash due to budget action by the state legislature.
The state tapped authority resources to fill a hole in its own
fiscal 2012 Medicaid budget gap and has agreed to reimburse the
authority, via contributions for capital improvements, in equal
$10 million installments in fiscal years 2013 and 2014. Fitch
views the state's budget action as a heightened credit risk,
especially if recurring, but notes the authority will still
retain a significant cash cushion in fiscal 2013.
Authority operations, after subsidization by tax revenues,
are generally positive. The authority recorded net income in the
last two years and is projecting a positive margin again in
2012. The number of shows at the MCCNO now approximates
pre-Katrina levels, but the shows tend to be smaller and draw
fewer attendees. Annual attendance in 2011 was 473,000, compared
to 600,000-800,000 reported annually prior to 2005. Management
notes the planned facility improvements are expected to appeal
to smaller shows - which they believe have been underserved in
the New Orleans market - generating additional business from
this segment of the market.
NEW ORLEANS ECONOMIC RECOVERY ONGOING
Tourism continues to be a positive economic force for New
Orleans (GO bonds rated 'A-' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch),
with the 2011 visitor total of 8.75 million representing a 5.6%
increase from the prior year. The city's convention and
visitors' bureau also reported that tourism spending in 2011 was
a record $5.47 billion. Major events, including the College
Football Bowl Championship and Men's College Basketball Final
Four held in 2012, have played a part in boosting tourism
traffic; the city will also host the Super Bowl and Women's
College Basketball Final Four in 2013. Hotel occupancy rates
within Orleans Parish (68% reported in 2010 and 2011) now exceed
pre-Katrina figures.
Other positive news includes a number of commercial projects
that are either underway or recently completed, including the
re-opening of the 1,200 Hyatt Regency Hotel (Oct. 2011) and
construction of the LSU-VA medical center complex. The mayor
also recently announced plans for several large retail stores,
and the Brookings Institution named the New Orleans metro area
the leader in overall recovery in the first quarter of 2012.
Employment in the city has flattened out in recent months,
though the unemployment rate improved to 9.5% from 9.6% for the
period ending Aug. 2012 due to marginal employment gains. The
unemployment rate is higher than both the state (7.3%) and U.S.
averages (8.2%). New Orleans' estimated 2011 population of
360,000 is roughly 80% of the pre-storm total, and the U.S.
Census Bureau named New Orleans the fastest growing U.S. city
with a population of 100,000 or greater based on nearly 5%
growth from 2010 to 2011.