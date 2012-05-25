May 25 - Overview -- U.S. online instruction, testing, and assessment provider PLATO Learning Inc. is acquiring Archipelago Learning Inc. and financing the transaction with bank borrowings. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to PLATO. -- We are also assigning issue and recovery ratings to the company's first-lien credit facilities and second-lien term loan. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's highly recurring and stable revenue base and good cash flow generation. Rating Action On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Bloomington, Minn.-based PLATO Learning Inc. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'BB-' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to the company's $225 million first-lien facility due 2018 and $25 million revolving credit facility due 2017. The '1' recovery rating indicates expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default by the borrower. In addition, we assigned a 'B-' issue rating and '5' recovery rating to PLATO's $140 million second-lien term loan due 2019. The '5' recovery rating indicates expectations for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. PLATO Inc. and Project Cayman Merger Corp. will be the co-issuers of all three first- and second-lien facilities. PLATO Learning plans to use proceeds from the borrowings to help finance its proposed acquisition of Archipelago Learning Inc. Rationale The ratings on PLATO reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile, representing its modest position in the overall education market and its heavy dependence on governmental education spending, which is under pressure. A diversified and comprehensive product portfolio with a highly recurring and stable customer base and positive cash flow generation capabilities are partly offsetting factors. We assess PLATO's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." PLATO provides online instruction, testing, intervention, and assessment services to K-12 schools, school districts, and community colleges, primarily in the U.S. Its products are primarily used by secondary schools and community colleges and focus on online instruction, curriculum management, and assessment with the intent to aid in dropout prevention, intervention, and college readiness. PLATO sells its products mainly to school districts. Archipelago's products are primarily online test prep materials aimed mainly at individual K-8 schools. Both these companies' products help educators improve public education effectiveness and help schools meet various mandated standards for educational achievement. Combined, the PLATO and Archipelago companies will constitute the largest provider of online curriculum and assessments to the U.S. kindergarten-through-adult education market. PLATO's products are used by 2 million students, and about 30,000 schools use one or more of Archipelago's products. In addition, about 9,000 schools in the U.K. use Archipelago's products. Archipelago is a 100% subscription model, and PLATO has been migrating customers to Web-based subscription products for the past five years. As a result, 93% of the combined companies' revenue will be highly recurring subscription revenue enjoying high customer retention. We view PLATO as having a weak business profile as a market leader in the relatively small and fragmented niche student assessment market, which continues to evolve. Its customers, schools at every education level as well as school districts, face government spending pressures. However, we think the breadth of its product offerings--including testing, assessment, and curriculum management materials for both the individual schools and school districts--will enable the company to continue to compete. Competition ranges from small not-for-profit organizations to subsidiaries of larger companies with significantly more financial resources. Although education spending may be more resistant to budgetary cuts than other areas, market growth is likely to be lower than the past few years and customers will be under pressure to rationalize spending as budgetary pressures persist. However, the company is better positioned, in our opinion, because we believe demand for digital courseware will continue to increase faster than for other media, which likely will experience either slower growth or declines as educators seek to maximize benefits from stretched dollars. PLATO will have a highly leveraged financial profile following the acquisition, which we estimate will result in pro forma adjusted leverage of about 6x for 2012. Capital expenditures are low, at less than 6% of revenues. Leverage could drop modestly, as the loan agreement calls for the company to reduce debt with excess cash flow. Our base-case involves low-single-digit growth rates for the company, which will have combined revenues approaching $150 million at the outset and EBITDA margins exceeding 40%. The base case results in leverage remaining in the 5.7x-6.0x range and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 10% over the next two to three years. Liquidity We consider the company's liquidity "adequate." We expect its sources of cash from operations to exceed uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources are available from free cash flow and access to the $25 million credit facility. Uses would include needed working capital increases as the business expands, modest annual capital expenditures, and mandatory loan amortization. Other relevant aspects of PLATO's liquidity include our expectations that: -- Sources of cash are likely to be more than 1.2x cash uses in the next 12-24 months; -- Net sources are likely to be positive during that period, even if EBITDA falls by 15%-20%; -- Sufficient covenant headroom exists for EBITA to drop by 15%-20% without the company breaching a covenant; -- Debt maturities total approximately $2.4 million annually; and -- The company won't make additional acquisitions or pay shareholder dividends. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on PLATO, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this article. Outlook The stable outlook reflects the company's recurring revenue base and good cash flow generation, leading to a slow drop in leverage. However, if school funding or competitive pressures lead to lower earnings and cash generation, leverage could rise--we would consider a downgrade if leverage approached the mid- to high-6x area. We do not foresee an upgrade over the next 12 months given our limited expectations for a meaningful drop in leverage over the period. PLATO Learning Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Plato Inc. Project Cayman Merger Corp. Senior secured $225 mil. first-lien credit facility due 2018 B+ Recovery rating 2 $25 mil. first-lien revolver due 2017 B+ Recovery rating 2 $140 mil. second-lien term loan due 2019 B- Recovery rating 5